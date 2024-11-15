ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues with the NBA Cup tournament on Friday and we take a look at a matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors (9-2) host the Memphis Grizzlies (7-5) in a highly anticipated NBA Cup matchup on Friday night at Chase Center. The Warriors, riding a three-game home winning streak, look to maintain their strong start to the season behind the stellar play of Stephen Curry, who's averaging 23.9 points and 6.6 assists per game. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, aim to get back to their recent success, after dropping their last game to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Memphis will face a significant challenge without star Ja Morant and GG Jackson II, sidelined due to injuries. Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke are questionable for this contest. The Warriors' depth and home-court advantage make them 7.5-point favorites. With Golden State's high-powered offense (121.2 PPG) going against Memphis' scrappy defense, this game promises to be an exciting clash of styles. Look for the Warriors to push the pace and capitalize on their three-point shooting prowess.

Here are the Grizzlies-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Warriors NBA Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +240

Golden State Warriors: -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs Bucks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN Deportes, ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are aiming to upset the Golden State Warriors in their NBA Cup group-stage matchup on Friday. The Grizzlies' resilience and depth will be key factors in overcoming the Warriors' high-powered offense led by Stephen Curry. Memphis has shown remarkable adaptability this season, winning five of their last seven games and maintaining a solid 7-5 record. Their balanced offensive approach, averaging 121.1 points per game (4th in the league), demonstrates their ability to distribute scoring responsibilities effectively across the roster.

The Grizzlies' success will hinge on their strong rebounding game, ranking 3rd in the NBA with 47.3 rebounds per game. This advantage on the glass could prove crucial in limiting the Warriors' second-chance opportunities and controlling the pace of the game. Additionally, the emergence of players like Santi Aldama (12.8 points, 7.6 rebounds) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (12.1 points, 6.5 assists) has provided Memphis with unexpected firepower. The Warriors' middle-of-the-pack defense, allowing 110.1 points per game, presents an opportunity for the Grizzlies to exploit. If Memphis can leverage their rebounding prowess, capitalize on depth, and maintain their offensive efficiency, they have a strong chance of pulling off an upset against the favored Warriors, even without their star player.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors are well-positioned to secure a victory against the Memphis Grizzlies in their NBA Cup group stage game on Friday, largely due to the absence of Morant. The Warriors have been a dominant force this season, boasting a 9-2 record and a potent offense that ranks third in the league with 121.2 points per game. Stephen Curry continues to lead the charge with impressive averages of 23.9 points and 6.6 assists per game, supported by a strong supporting cast including Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.

Golden State's home-court advantage at Chase Center further bolsters their chances, where they have maintained a three-game winning streak. The Warriors' proficiency in three-point shooting, hitting 39% from beyond the arc, will be crucial in exploiting the Grizzlies' defense, which has struggled with perimeter coverage. Additionally, with no significant injuries on their roster, the Warriors are at full strength and ready to capitalize on Memphis' depleted lineup. This combination of offensive firepower, home advantage, and full roster health makes the Warriors clear favorites to win this matchup.

Final Grizzlies-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Warriors' high-powered offense, averaging 121.2 points per game, should prove too much for a depleted Grizzlies squad. Stephen Curry's stellar play, coupled with the Warriors' strong home-court advantage at Chase Center, gives them a significant edge. While Memphis has shown resilience this season, winning five of their last seven games, the absence of their star trio will likely be too much to overcome against a full-strength Warriors team. Golden State's proficiency in three-point shooting (39%) should exploit the Grizzlies' perimeter defense weaknesses. Although Memphis' rebounding prowess (3rd in NBA with 47.3 per game) could keep them competitive, the Warriors' overall firepower and depth should allow them to cover the spread.

Final Grizzlies-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -7.5 (-108), Over 235.5 (-110)