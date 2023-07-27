The Cleveland Guardians acquired SP Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Amed Rosario on Wednesday. The move was questioned by some, however, the Guardians wanted to add pitching depth amid Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie's injury concerns. The Guardians immediately placed Syndergaard on the 15-day IL with a right finger blister following the trade though, per Guardians Prospective on Twitter.

The Noah Syndergaard injury move isn't too concerning since he was already on the Dodgers' IL prior to the trade. He was working his way back and should factor into Cleveland's pitching plans soon, barring a setback. His fit with the team will be interesting without question. Pitching in Cleveland as compared to Los Angeles, or any other big market, will be a completely different experience for Syndergaard.

Noah Syndergaard with the Guardians: A new experience

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Syndergaard broke into the big leagues with the New York Mets. He's since pitched with the Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, and of course, the Dodgers. The one thing each of those teams have in common is that they are all in big markets. Pitching in Cleveland will be a brand new situation for Syndergaard, as it's going to be the first time he will call a small-market city his home in MLB.

It could end up being exactly what “Thor” needs to re-find his footing on the mound. Noah Syndergaard struggled mightily with the Dodgers in 2023, pitching to the tune of a 7.16 ERA prior to landing on the IL.

Pitching for the Guardians will be a much more relaxed environment. Syndergaard won't face quite as much pressure. That said, the Guardians are still in the AL Central division race, so Cleveland is hopeful he will play a big role moving forward.