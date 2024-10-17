When a team is in must-win mode, it is essential for a manager to roll out the pitchers they trust most. Although it may be unconventional, the Cleveland Guardians' best course of action in such a desperate scenario is to rely on its elite bullpen. A concerning usage rate is causing skipper Stephen Vogt to try another route, however.

Right-hander Gavin Williams will start for the team against the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, according to MLB.com's Mandy Bell. The 2021 first-round draft pick will make his postseason debut after last pitching on Sept. 22.

Considering the Guardians could be staring down elimination on Friday night (currently lead Yankees 2-1 in Game 3 at time of print but are down 2-0 in series), Vogt is not going to extend much leeway to Williams. He pulled ace Tanner Bibee in the second inning in Tuesday's 6-3 loss, so fans should expect him to be similarly aggressive if his club is forced to weather early-inning adversity again.

Williams enjoyed a promising rookie campaign in 2023 but struggled in 2024. He posted a 4.86 ERA in 16 outings while walking 9.6 percent of the batters he faced. Despite ending the regular season fairly strong (only three earned runs in last 10 2/3 innings), there is reasonable concern that the 25-year-old could stumble a bit on the big stage. When there is a disparity in talent between two franchises, the underdog cannot afford to hand opportunities to the favorite.

Guardians must protect their bullpen

The good news is that Matthew Boyd has given Cleveland key innings in Game 3, potentially enabling Stephen Vogt to lean on his bullpen more heavily in Game 4. A largely undependable starting rotation has compelled the first-year manager and two-time All-Star catcher to frequently turn to his pen in the MLB playoffs. Eventually, though, the Guardians' relievers are going to burn out.

Regardless of how Game 3 of the ALCS concludes on Thursday, this club's World Series prospects could be resting on Gavin Williams' shoulders. He will battle the equally inexperienced Luis Gil in the hopes of extending Cleveland's improbable 2024 season at least a little longer. There is nothing that can obscure past struggles more quickly than a heroic October performance.