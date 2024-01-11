As trade rumors buzz about Shane Bieber, the Guardians have signed him to a new $13.125 million contract.

As the Cleveland Guardians build out their roster, Shane Bieber has seen his name come up in trade rumors. Still, the Guardians agreed to a deal with Bieber, locking in his 2024 contract.

Cleveland signed Bieber to a $13.125 million contract, via Robert Murray of FanSided. With the new deal in place, both sides are avoiding arbitration.

Bieber has been a staple of the Guardians rotation since joining the league in 2018. Over 134 appearances, the right-hander holds a 60-32 record with a 3.27 ERA and a 938/187 K/BB ratio. He is a former Cy Young, Triple Crown winner and two-time All-Star.

Injuries and ineffectiveness held Bieber back in 2023. He missed two months with an elbow injury and put up his worst ever ERA (3.80) and lowest total of strikeouts (107). Still, Bieber represents strong trade value to Cleveland if they go that route. Assuming he is fully healthy, teams around the league are surely interested in adding Bieber if he is available.

Even though both sides avoided arbitration, that doesn't mean a trade is out of the picture. Now, any acquiring team knows exactly what they would have to pay from a financial perspective.

The Guardians could ultimately choose to just hold onto Bieber. They're entering a new era with Steven Vogt as their manager and they could look to Bieber as their leader in the rotation. They would be looking for a major bounce back.

Whatever the Guardians choose to do, Shane Bieber's contract is officially locked in for the 2024 season. What team name reads across his jersey is still up in the air.