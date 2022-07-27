Guardians stance on Shane Bieber, starting pitchers ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Cleveland Guardians have enjoyed plenty of success over the past 6 years. They have seen postseason action 4 times during that span, and almost won a World Series in 2016. However, this team doesn’t build a winner in typical fashion. They are always re-tooling despite their on-field success. So it isn’t surprising to see rumors stating that Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale, and Zach Plesac could all be available ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Before Guardians fans panic, let me remind you of whom they’ve traded over the past 6 years. Cleveland has dealt former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, and impressive starting pitchers including Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger, and Carlos Carrasco.

So who is the next big Guardians name to be traded?

ESPN’s Jeff Passan states that the Guardians are willing to move young and controllable starting pitching. Naturally, Shane Bieber is the first name that jumps off the page. The 2020 Cy Young winner has enjoyed a productive 2022 campaign.

But it is more likely that Zach Plesac gets traded. Sure, there is a case to be made for Aaron Civale. However, Civale has endured a difficult season and is currently injured. The Guardians like to trade their players when the value is right, so they could wait on Civale. If the right-hander enjoys an impressive second-half upon his return from injury, Cleveland could trade him over the off-season.

Plesac hasn’t been electrifying by any means either this year. But he’s shown glimpses of stardom in a few of his outings. Additionally, he’s under contract through 2026. And a 27-year old starting pitcher with team control is going to net a decent return. No, he doesn’t hold the same value as Tarik Skubal, the 25-year old left-hander the Tigers recently placed on the trade block, but Plesac is the likeliest trade candidate for Cleveland.

It is possible that the Guardians opt to not trade any of their starting pitchers. But given their trade tendencies, there is a good chance they make a move.