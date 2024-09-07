ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Guardians will continue their three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Chavez Ravine. It's a potential World Series preview as we share our MLB odds series and make a Guardians-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Guardians-Dodgers Projected Starters

TBD vs. TBD

Neither team has a starting pitcher locked in as of Saturday morning.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Dodgers Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +122

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Dodgers

Time: 9:10 PM ET/6:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians have the inside track on the American League Central title and may win it within two weeks. Exceptionally, they continue to find ways to clobber together some wins, and their offense has been one of the main reasons.

Steven Kwan is a solid leadoff hitter. Now, he looks to get on base and set the tone for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is one of the most powerful hitters in baseball. He also leads the team in hits and can potentially finish with 40 home runs if he can level up. Josh Naylor has remained a consistent hitter. Expect him to play a role in this one.

Cobb got his first quality start in three chances. However, it will be tougher to do it again against the Dodgers. When the starter finishes his start, he will turn it over to the best bullpen in baseball. Emmanuel Chase is the best closer in baseball. Amazingly, he came into the weekend with a record of 4-2 with a 0.70 ERA and 41 saves in 44 chances.

The Guardians will cover the spread if they can clobber together some hits and get to the starter early.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball and look to sustain their success to establish themselves as the top seed in baseball. Remarkably, their offense has heated up, and they continue to look difficult to beat. This lineup is ready to play and clobber the baseball all over Chavez Ravine.

Mookie Betts has benefitted from hitting behind one of the best players in baseball. Regardless, he is also one of the best in the game, even without needing the best in the world. Betts hopes to continue driving the baseball into the seats. Ultimately, it will force teams to think twice before walking anyone to face him. But when you have Shohei Ohtani in front of you, it gives opposing pitchers difficult decisions to make.

Ohtani is exceptional. He continues to batter the baseball ridiculously. Ohtani came into the weekend with 44 home runs and 99 RBIs. Thus, he is almost guaranteed to finish with at least 45 home runs and 100 RBIs. Ohtani leads the team in hits and seems to have given Los Angeles new life. Also, he continues to score and came into the weekend with 111 runs. Teoscar Hernandez has been a consistent hitter this season. Ultimately, he came into the weekend with 28 home runs and 87 RBIs. Hernandez will also give pitches second thoughts about missing against him.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if their powerful offense can continue battering the baseball and drive in runs early to build a lead. Then, they need the starter to prevent the Guardians from gaining any momentum.

Final Guardians-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Guardians are 71-69 against the run line, while the Dodgers are 69-71. Furthermore, the Guardians are 38-34 against the run line on the road, while the Dodgers are just 35-33 against the run line at home. While the Dodgers have not covered the spread much at home, they will find a way to do it in this one as they drive in multiple runs to rout the Guardians.

Final Guardians-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+138)