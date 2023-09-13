The Cleveland Guardians and San Francisco Giants finish their interleague series today. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Giants prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Guardians fell in game one of the series, as the Giants would win in extra innings. Tied going into the tenth inning Andres Gimenez would give the Guardians a one-run lead. Then, Blake Sabol would drive in a run, steal second, and move to third on a balk. Lamonte Wade Jr. would drive him home for a Giants win. It would be a low-scoring game two. Kole Calhoun would bring in a run on a fielder's choice in the first to give the Guardians the lead. The Giants tied it up on a Blake Sabol home run in the fifth, but the Guardians would add two more in the sixth to win 3-1.

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Guardians are now 68-77 on the year but sit 7.5 games behind the Twins in the division. Meanwhile, the Giants are 74-71 on the year. While that puts them 14.5 games out in the division race, they are just 1.5 games behind the Diamondbacks in the Wild Card race.

Here are the Guardians-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Giants Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-182)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+150)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Giants

TV: BSGL/NBCSBA

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 3:45 PM ET/ 12:45 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

The Guardians got solid pitching in the win yesterday. They are seventh in team ERA, 17th in WHIP, and 15th in opponent batting average. They will send Logan Allen to the mound today. He is 7-7 on the year with a 3.68 ERA. Last time out, Allen was solid. He went five innings and gave up just one run in a winning effort. It was a nice rebound from the start before where he gave up four runs in five innings and came away with a no decision.

Meanwhile, at the plate, the Guardians are 26th in runs scored this year, while sitting 24th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. They are also 16th in on-base percentage. Josh Naylor has been great in the last week. He is hitting .300 with a .375 on-base percentage. He has hit two home runs and two doubles, leading to seven RBIs. Meanwhile, he has also stolen two bases and scored three times in the last week. Andres Gimenez has the hottest bat on the team. He is hitting .400 in the last week with a .423 on-base percentage. He has stolen three bases while hitting two doubles. That has led to an RBI and two runs scored.

Steven Kwan leads the team in runs scored in the last week. He has scored four times while hitting .292. He has been getting on base a ton though. Kwan's on-base percentage in the last week is sitting at .419. Kwan has also hit two doubles and driven in two runs. Further, Jose Ramirez is hitting well. He is hitting .357 in the last week with a .419 on-base percentage. He has a home run, but that also is his only RBI on the week. Meanwhile, he has stolen two bases and scored three times.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

For the most part, the Giants have been scoring a lot of runs as of late. They only scored one run last night, but in the last five games have scored 30 runs overall. On the season they are 22nd in runs scored, while sitting 24th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Thario Estrada, Blake Sabol, and Mike Yastrzemski have been driving in the bulk of the runs in the last week. Estrada is hitting .261 in the last week, with a triple and two home runs. He has also stolen two bases leading to three runs scored and four RBIs. Meanwhile, Sabol is hitting .250 but has a .400 on-base percentage. He also has two home runs and four RBIs. Sabol has also stolen a base and scored three times.

Mike Yastrzemski has been on fire in the last week. He is hitting .625 with a .684 on-base percentage. Yastrzemski has a home run and four RBIS while also hitting four doubles. He has scored five times as well. LaMonte Wade Jr. is also hitting well. Wade has hit .412 in the last week with a .474 on-base percentage. He has two RBIs with three runs scored in that time. The Giants as a whole have been hitting well. They are hitting .313 in the last week with a .374 on-base percentage. This has led to them scoring 32 times in the last week. Still, this is below the expected run total of 39.

The Giants send Kyle Harrison to the mound in this one. He is 1-1 on the year with a 4.87 ERA. His first two starts of the season, in August, went well. He gave up just two runs in 9,2 innings of work, coming away with a 1.86 ERA and a 1-0 record. Since then he has made two more starts. In those games, he has given up 11 runs with ten earned in just 10.2 innings of work. That is good for a 7.59 ERA and an 0-1 record. Still, the Giants are 2-2 overall with him on the mound.

Final Guardians-Giants Prediction & Pick

While most offenses have been doing well overall, they have struggled against left-handed pitching. The Guardians are one of the worst in the majors this year against lefties, sitting 29th in wRC+ against left-handed pitchers. Logan Allen is a solid prospect who has been good as of late. Kyle Harrison is the top prospect from the Giants farm system and has a favorable match-up today. With that, expect this game to be lower-scoring. Still, the Giants have been hitting better as of late and should continue to do so. They will be able to manufacture a few runs in this one and score enough to get the win.

Final Guardians-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (+150)