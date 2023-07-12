Production company Optomen is set to continue its “Vs” series on Discovery+ with a new documentary focusing on Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash lawsuit. Titled Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial, the documentary will delve into the legal battle that unfolded between Paltrow and retired optometrist Terry Sanders after they collided on a ski slope in Utah in 2016, according to Variety.

The civil trial, which took place earlier this year, saw Sanders sue Paltrow for physical injuries and emotional distress, while Paltrow counter-sued. Ultimately, Paltrow emerged victorious, as jurors found Sanders entirely responsible for the crash at the upscale Utah ski resort. The jury reached their verdict in just two hours and 20 minutes.

Paltrow, known for her role in “Shakespeare in Love” and as the founder of luxury wellness brand Goop, is valued at $200 million and has an Oscar to her name. On the other hand, Sanders, a 76-year-old retired optometrist from Utah, has an unknown net worth and is twice-divorced.

As a result of the verdict, Sanders was ordered to pay Paltrow a symbolic $1 in damages and cover the legal costs for both parties, which could amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The two-part documentary, “Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial,” is expected to be released later this year on Discovery+. It will provide an in-depth exploration of the legal proceedings and shed light on the events surrounding the ski collision between Paltrow and Sanders.

Fans and viewers will have the opportunity to gain insights into the high-profile trial, uncovering the details and complexities of the case that captivated public attention. The documentary aims to offer a comprehensive look at the legal battle and provide a deeper understanding of the collision and its aftermath.