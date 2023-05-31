Harrison Ford has a tendency to curse during interviews, and it hasn’t escaped his wife Calista Flockhart’s notice. During an Esquire interview promoting Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, the 80 year old actor used the phrase ‘f****** A,’ but that wasn’t even the first time he used it.

“Hey, if you don’t mind, leave the ‘f****** A’ out,” Ford told Esquire. “My wife is still giving me s*** about that Hollywood Reporter thing, and I’m trying not to say that too much.”

That other interview he was referencing was when he used the same phrase when referring to his long-standing admiration of aviation. And there, he didn’t feel the need to keep his mouth clean. “Me and the writer were sitting on folding chairs in a horse stall. It didn’t feel like a formal enough atmosphere to have to clean up my language,” he said later on. “And they printed every single f***.”

Ford was reprising his iconic role as Indiana Jones one last time in the Dial of Destiny. He hasn’t played the role since 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, so he wanted to have a nice goodbye.

“I wanted an ambitious movie to be the last one,” he said. “And I don’t mean that we didn’t make ambitious movies before—they were ambitious in many different ways. But not necessarily as ambitious with the character as I wanted the last one to be.”

See Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones one last time in the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30.