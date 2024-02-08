He probably deserved more than just an image on the screen.

The Grammys are over. Though they went well, Harry Belafonte's daughters are not pleased that her late father didn't get more recognition.

Shari and Gina posted on social media about their displeasure with the In Memoriam segment, THR reports. Icons like Tina Turner, Tony Bennett, Sinead O'Connor, and others received quite the tribute.

Belafonte, who passed away at 96 last year, had his image displayed to the sound of The Best Is Yet to Come, performed by Jon Batiste. But, that was all…

His daughters felt that wasn't enough.

Harry Belafonte's daughters post about Grammys tribute

They took to social media to express their thoughts.

“While the folks who had a bit more of a #shoutout on the #GrammyAwards this year were absolutely deserving of accolades, I'm a bit appalled that our father was not included in a #SpecialTribute and I'm not just saying that because he was our father,” Shari wrote. “#HarryBelafonte was the very FIRST recipient of a platinum record. Was the very FIRST Black man to get an #Emmy. Is one of 20 people to have an #EGOT Harry is THE one who created #WeAreTheWorld, and yes, I was at the table when he first pitched the idea to Ken Kragen.”

In another post by Gina, she wrote, “Love @itstonybennett Love @tinaturner Love @sinadeocconor. Why the @recordingacademy Cho see not to do a special tribute to you I will #never understand! So here is my Grammy tribute to you dad! So many winners you've mentored! So many winners you shared your stage with. You are the winner @theharrybelafonte and we are better because of your contribution! Belafonte's career breakthrough album Calypso (1956) was the first million-selling LP by a single artist.”

Harry Belafonte was a music icon. Whether he got his due at the Grammys, I'm sure, is questioned not only by his daughters but also by fans, musicians, and others that he influenced.