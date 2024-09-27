Dame Maggie Smith, one of Britain’s most revered actresses and beloved Harry Potter star, has sadly passed away at the age of 89. Her sons announced her death in a heartfelt statement shared by publicist Clair Dobbs, revealing that she died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family and friends. Known for her intensely private nature, Smith leaves behind two sons and five grandchildren who are grieving the loss of an extraordinary mother and grandmother. The family expressed gratitude to the staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care during her final days.

A Legendary Career

Maggie Smith was born in 1934 in Ilford, a suburb of East London. Her family relocated to Oxford shortly before the outbreak of World War II, where her father worked as a pathologist at the university. Smith's acting career began on the stage, where she showcased her remarkable talent alongside renowned actors like Laurence Olivier in productions such as Othello. However, her versatility shone brightly in both film and television, making her a beloved figure across generations.

Smith's illustrious career earned her two Academy Awards for Best Actress, one for her role in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1970) and another for California Suite (1979). Additionally, she received four more Oscar nominations and captured eight BAFTA awards, solidifying her legacy as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Her portrayal of iconic characters, including Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series and Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, in Downton Abbey, endeared her to millions. In Harry Potter, she brought to life the acerbic yet nurturing head of Gryffindor House, while in Downton Abbey, her sharp wit and impeccable timing made Violet one of the show's most memorable characters.

Tributes poured in from fans and colleagues alike following the announcement of her passing. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called her “a true national treasure” whose talent and contributions would be cherished for generations. Hugh Bonneville, her co-star from Downton Abbey, highlighted her “sharp eye, sharp wit, and formidable talent,” emphasizing that anyone who shared the screen with her experienced her brilliance firsthand.

Expand Tweet

A Lasting Legacy

Rob Lowe, who worked with Smith in the film Suddenly, Last Summer, reminisced about the unforgettable experience of sharing the screen with her. He described her as someone who commanded attention, saying, “Sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion.” He acknowledged her humor and company while noting her ability to “eat anyone alive,” a testament to her commanding presence both on and off the screen.

Dame Maggie's influence extended beyond her impressive body of work; she introduced audiences to new worlds through her storytelling and performance. Her final appearances in the two Downton Abbey films showcased her character's struggles and triumphs, leaving a poignant mark on viewers. As the entertainment community mourns the loss of this iconic actress, her legacy lives on in the myriad of roles she portrayed, each leaving an indelible impression.

Dame Maggie Smith's passing marks the end of an era in British theater and film, but her artistry and spirit will continue to inspire generations to come.