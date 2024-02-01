Hawaii faces Fullerton. Our college basketball odds series includes our Hawaii Fullerton prediction, odds, and pick.

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and Cal State Fullerton Titans are both in the middle of the pack in the Big West Conference. These teams both have 11-10 records and are under .500 in conference play. They are both trying to get unstuck and intending to make a run so that they can get a more favorable seeding in the Big West Conference Tournament, which will be their one chance to make the NCAA Tournament. The reality surrounding this game is that both teams are fundamentally on the same level, and the betting odds for this contest on Thursday night will reflect that.

Here are the Hawaii-Fullerton College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Hawaii-Fullerton Odds

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: +1.5 (-120)

Fullerton Titans: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 129.5 (-110)

Under: 129.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawaii vs Fullerton

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Hawaii Could Cover the Spread

The Fullerton Titans have won their last three games while Hawaii has lost three of four. Wait a minute — this doesn't sound like a reason why Hawaii will cover the spread. The point being made here is that with two teams having similar records and being similarly mediocre, it's foolish to think that a three- or four-game sequence will be sustained, for better or worse. Neither team's season has moved along a steady, consistent trajectory. If something happens in a three- or four-game series, that trend usually gets halted instead of persisting. That is the reason to pick Hawaii against the spread. The Rainbow Warriors have struggled while Fullerton has thrived. Don't expect that to last.

If you look at cumulative team statistics, Hawaii actually has a positive point differential of just over three points. Hawaii scores a little over 70 points and gives up 67. Fullerton has a slight negative differential, scoring nearly 67 and giving up a fraction more than 67 points per game. Hawaii shoots 2.4 percent better than Fullerton — 44.6 percent to 42.2 — and averages 3.4 more assists per game, 12.5 to 9.1. The Rainbow Warriors create better shots than Fullerton, share the ball more, and have better metrics. It just doesn't show up in the overall record, but it's the kind of thing worth paying attention to. Over the course of a full season, the numbers are supposed to reflect the quality of teams. If they don't quite seem to square up for Hawaii right now, they're bound to catch up in February and become a truer measurement of the Rainbow Warriors before the season ultimately ends.

Why Fullerton Could Cover the Spread

The metrics might favor Hawaii to a certain slight extent, but the Titans are currently figuring out ways to win with their three-game winning streak. What is notable about this three-game upswing is that Fullerton has won two of those three games on the road, including a win at UC Santa Barbara. The Titans are developing a tougher identity and are making progress after a relatively sluggish start to their season. They are picking up steam and are playing this game at home against a Hawaii team which — as is the case in every road game it plays — is making a very long commute fro the island. It's hard not to like the way this game sets up for Fullerton.

Final Hawaii-Fullerton Prediction & Pick

These are two mediocre teams with not a lot to separate them. Stay away from this one.

