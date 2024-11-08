ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Hawks are on the road to take on the Detroit Pistons Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Hawks-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Pistons Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -1 (-108)

Moneyline: -116

Detroit Pistons: +1 (-112)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs Pistons

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Atlanta is coming off a really good win against the New York Knicks. They were able to put up 121 points against a very good defensive team. This is not a huge surprise as the Hawks are a good scoring team. Trae Young leads the team with 23.8 points, and 10.9 assists per game for the Hawks. He is a big reason the Hawks are able to score so many points. If Young can have another good game, they will be able to win.

Atlanta should be able to force the Pistons out of offensive possessions in this game. The Pistons turn the ball over the seventh-most in the NBA, and they allow opponents to have the third-most steals per game in the NBA. Detroit televises their passes, and they do not handle the ball well. If Atlanta can score off these turnovers, and be good in transition, the Hawks will be able to win this game on the road.

The Pistons are dealing with a few key injuries. Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren are both dealing with ailments. Thompson might be back, but not having Duren would be very tough for the Pistons. The Hawks should be able to do a lot more damage in the paint, and on the boards if Duren does sit this one out.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons have been a great defensive team this season, which is a little surprising. However, it has been eight games, so it seems the Pistons defense is legit. With that said, Detroit allows under 110 points per game on the year, and opponents struggle to shoot against them. They have played more aggressively, and with more speed on the defensive side of the floor this season. Along with that, the Pistons allow the fewest offensive rebounds per game. If Detroit can continue this against the Hawks, they will win.

The Pistons should be able to put up some points in this game. The Hawks allow teams to score 121.2 points per game, which is the third-most in the NBA. Along with that, the Hawks are the only team in the NBA to allow opponents to shoot over 40 percent from beyond the arc. The Pistons should have no problem putting up points, and that will help them win this game.

Cade Cunningham is the key for the Pistons. He can rival everything Trae Young does. In fact, Cunningham has put up two straight triple-doubles. Cunningham is doing a great job leading the team, and he is not only scoring, but getting his teammates easy shots. If Cunningham can keep this up, the Pistons are going to win this game.

Final Hawks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

This should end up being a pretty good. However, I do like the Hawks to win straight up on the road.

Final Hawks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Hawks ML (-116)