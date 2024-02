Highlighting HBCU athletes selected in the NFL draft between 1991 and 1995, such as Michael Strahan and Steve McNair.

The 1990s saw a huge infusion of notable HBCU football players who made their mark on the game. Michael Strahan came out of Texas Southern and became a defensive stalworth, then turning his success on the football field into a thriving media career. Alcorn's Steve McNair made history, becoming the highest-drafted offensive player out of an HBCU. Let's not forget Eddie Robinson Jr., who played for the Houston Oilers and is now the coach of the Alabama State Hornets.

Let's spotlight the amazing HBCU talent that was drafted from 1991-1995.

1991

1991: Aeneas Williams, Southern, DB (Phoenix Cardinals, Round 3, Pick 59) (Hall Of Famer, Pro Bowler) 1991: Jake Reed, Grambling St., WR (Minnesota Vikings, Round 3, Pick 68) 1991: Erik Williams, Central State, T (Dallas Cowboys, Round 3, Pick 70) 1991: Tim Barnett, Jackson St., WR (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 3, Pick 77) 1991: Yancey Thigpen, Winston-Salem St., WR (San Diego Chargers, Round 4, Pick 90) 1991: Kevin Harris, Texas Southern, DE (Dallas Cowboys, Round 4, Pick 110) 1991: Ben Coates, Livingstone, TE (New England Patriots, Round 5, Pick 124) 1991: Walter Dean, Grambling St., RB (Green Bay Packers, Round 6, Pick 149) 1991: Ivory Lee Brown, University Of Arkansas At Pine Bluff, RB (Phoenix Cardinals, Round 7, Pick 171) 1991: David Jones, Delaware State, TE (San Diego Chargers, Round 7, Pick 177) 1991: Franklin Thomas, Grambling St., TE (Detroit Lions, Round 7, Pick 178) 1991: Terry Beauford, Florida A&M, G (San Diego Chargers, Round 7, Pick 192) 1991: Amir Rasul, Florida A&M, RB (Buffalo Bills, Round 7, Pick 194) 1991: Todd Woulard, Alabama A&M, LB (Los Angeles Raiders, Round 8, Pick 219) 1991: Darryl Milburn, Grambling St., DE (DET, Round 9, Pick 231) 1991: Rapier Porter, University Of Arkansas At Pine Bluff, TE (Green Bay Packers, Round 10, Pick 262) 1991: Andrew Glover, Grambling St., TE (Los Angeles Raiders, Round 10, Pick 274) 1991: Joachim Weinberg, Johnson C. Smith, WR (San Diego Chargers, Round 11, Pick 290) 1991: Antoine Bennett, Florida A&M, DB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 12, Pick 322) 1991: Dennis Johnson, Winston-Salem St., WR (Los Angeles Raiders, Round 12, Pick 330)

1992

1992: Robert Porcher, South Carolina St., DE (Detroit Lions, Round 1, Pick 26) 1992: Ashley Ambrose, Mississippi Valley State, DB (Indianapolis Colts, Round 2, Pick 29) 1992: Robert Harris, Southern, DT (Minnesota Vikings, Round 2, Pick 39) 1992: Eddie Robinson, Alabama State, LB (Houston Oilers, Round 2, Pick 50) 1992: Thomas McLemore, Southern, TE (Detroit Lions, Round 3, Pick 81) 1992: James Brown, Virginia State, T (Dallas Cowboys, Round 3, Pick 82) 1992: Craig Thompson, North Carolina A&T, TE (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 5, Pick 115) 1992: Greg Briggs, Texas Southern, DB (DAL, Round 5, Pick 120) 1992: Rod Milstead, Delaware State, G (Dallas Cowboys, Round 5, Pick 121) 1992: Kevin Little, North Carolina A&T, LB (SDG, Round 5, Pick 131) 1992: Torrance Small, Alcorn, WR (New Orleans Saints, Round 5, Pick 138) 1992: Larry Tharpe, Tennessee St., T (Detroit Lions, Round 6, Pick 145) 1992: Reggie White, North Carolina A&T, NT (San Diego Chargers, Round 6, Pick 147) 1992: Tracy Boyd, Elizabeth City, G (New England Patriots, Round 6, Pick 165) 1992: Christopher Holder, Tuskegee, WR (Green Bay Packers, Round 7, Pick 190) 1992: Ricky Jones, Alabama State, QB (Los Angeles Rams, Round 8, Pick 198) 1992: Roosevelt Nix, Central State, DE (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 8, Pick 199) 1992: Ronald Humphrey, Mississippi Valley State, RB (Indianapolis Colts, Round 8, Pick 212) 1992: Johnnie Barnes, Hampton, WR (San Diego Chargers, Round 9, Pick 231) 1992: Alberto White, Texas Southern, DE (Los Angeles Raiders, Round 10, Pick 268) 1992: John Terry, Central State, G (Dallas Cowboys, Round 10, Pick 275) 1992: Marcus Dowdell, Tennessee St., WR (New Orleans Saints, Round 10, Pick 276) 1992: Brian Thomas, Southern, WR (Los Angeles Rams, Round 11, Pick 282) 1992: Nate Singleton, Grambling St., WR (New York Giants, Round 11, Pick 292) 1992: Charles Evans, Clark Atlanta, RB (Minnesota Vikings, Round 11, Pick 295) 1992: Tim Daniel, Florida A&M, WR (Dallas Cowboys, Round 11, Pick 302) 1992: Cedric Tillman, Alcorn, WR (Denver Broncos, Round 11, Pick 305)

1993

1993: Lester Holmes, Jackson St., G (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 1, Pick 19) 1993: Michael Strahan, Texas Southern, DE (New York Giants, Round 2, Pick 40) (Hall Of Famer, Pro Bowler) 1993: Kevin Johnson, Texas Southern, DT (New England Patriots, Round 4, Pick 86) 1993: Terrence Warren, Hampton, WR (Seattle Seahawks, Round 5, Pick 114) 1993: Herman Arvie, Grambling St., T (Cleveland Browns, Round 5, Pick 124) 1993: Tim Watson, Howard, DB (Green Bay Packers, Round 6, Pick 156) 1993: Tony Kimbrough, Jackson St., WR (Denver Broncos, Round 7, Pick 182) 1993: Patrick Robinson, Tennessee St., WR (Houston Oilers, Round 7, Pick 187) 1993: Stevie Anderson, Grambling St., WR (Phoenix Cardinals, Round 8, Pick 215)

1994

1994: John Thierry, Alcorn, DE (Chicago Bears, Round 1, Pick 11) 1994: Fernando Smith, Jackson St., DE (Minnesota Vikings, Round 2, Pick 55) 1994: Ervin Collier, Florida A&M, DT (New England Patriots, Round 3, Pick 78) 1994: Marlo Perry, Jackson St., LB (Buffalo Bills, Round 3, Pick 81) 1994: Joe Burch, Texas Southern, C (New England Patriots, Round 3, Pick 90) 1994: Joe Patton, Alabama A&M, T (Washington Redskins, Round 3, Pick 97) 1994: Randy Fuller, Tennessee St., DB (Denver Broncos, Round 4, Pick 123) 1994: Terry Mickens, Florida A&M, WR (Green Bay Packers, Round 5, Pick 146) 1994: Dexter Nottage, Florida A&M, DE (Washington Redskins, Round 6, Pick 163) 1994: Fred Lester, Alabama A&M, RB (New York Jets, Round 6, Pick 173) 1994: Ronald Edwards, North Carolina A&T, T (Los Angeles Rams, Round 6, Pick 189) 1994: Jay Walker, Howard, QB (New England Patriots, Round 7, Pick 198) 1994: Tracy Greene, Grambling St., TE (Kansas Chiefs, Round 7, Pick 219)

1995