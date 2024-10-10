Edward Waters University has been selected to host two NCAA Division II Championships. The 2027 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship and the 2028 NCAA Division II Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be hosted by the university. Additionally, the NCAA Division I Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field First Round Championships in 2027 will be held at the University of North Florida.

For Jacksonville, which will host these Division II collegiate tournaments for the first time, this is a momentous occasion. Three different championships in less than two years have never been held in the same city before. Jacksonville, in partnership with the University of North Florida, is eligible to submit bids for these national championships thanks to Edward Waters University’s recent promotion to Division II classification.

“We are thrilled that Jacksonville has been awarded these tournaments and eagerly anticipate welcoming fans, friends, and family to the events,” stated Michael Corrigan, President and CEO of Visit Jacksonville and President of the Jacksonville Sports Foundation. “The successful collaboration among Visit Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sports Foundation, the Jacksonville City Council, the City of Jacksonville Office of Sports and Entertainment, Edward Waters University, Jacksonville University, and the University of North Florida has made this achievement possible. We look forward to further partnerships with the NCAA to bring additional events to Florida’s Championship City.”

Jacksonville’s sports bidding tactics have been affected by the cooperative efforts of these groups. The city’s attention has switched to upcoming sporting events because of these solid ties, and bids have been made for sixteen NCAA Division I and II championships in men’s and women’s basketball, outdoor track, soccer, and women’s volleyball for the academic years 2026–2027 and 2027–2028.

Dr. Ivana Rich, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at Edward Waters, discussed the significance of these events in more detail:

“We are thrilled to serve as hosts for the 2027 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship and the 2028 NCAA Division II Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships in collaboration with our partners at UNF,” Dr. Rich said. ”This underscores our dedication to athletic excellence and positions Jacksonville as a dynamic sports hub. We look forward to welcoming athletes and fans nationwide to enjoy our outstanding facilities and warm hospitality. We truly value the collaboration with UNF and Visit Jacksonville to make this dream a reality. I take immense pride in representing the NCAA Division II membership on this stage and look forward to providing these student-athletes with a world-class experience.”

It is projected that Edward Waters University will gain a great deal from the championships, including:

Increased national visibility for the institution

Enhanced recruitment opportunities for both athletes and non-athletes

Improved campus facilities to meet NCAA standards

Strengthened partnerships with local businesses and organizations

Economic benefits for the surrounding community

Edward Waters University hopes to enhance its goal of being a leading HBCU and Division II university by hosting these championships with success, thereby fulfilling its ambition of becoming a prominent academic and athletic school.