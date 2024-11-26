After graduation, we often ask, Was our degree really worth it? It’s a known fact that it doesn’t matter if you went to a private or public school; college can be expensive. A study done by OnlineU explores which HBCUs offer students the best return on their investment (ROI).
Overall enrollment at HBCUs experienced significant growth this year, while other instructions experienced decline due to the Supreme Court’s decision to get rid of affirmative action, according to Inside Higher Ed. Not only do HBCUs offer students rich history and culture, but they also offer a quality education, campus communities, strong alumni networks, and other resources.
In their study, OnlineU looked at three main factors: how much students actually paid for college, how much of their paycheck will go towards loan payments, and how much they will have left over each month to pay their rent and other living expenses. Other factors the study considered included how much a typical college student will pay each year after grants and scholarships, how much students took out in loans, and how much interest they would pay over the course of a 10-year payment plan. The study then added loan interest to the average net price to determine the total cost. Finally, the study calculated how much students would earn over a 10-year span minus their total education.
HBCUS With The Best ROIs
|School
|Median 5-Year Salary
|Total Cost
|10-Year ROI
|Bluefield State University (WV)
|$62,433
|$51,423
|$572,907
|Bowie State University (MD)
|$61,427
|$60,231
|$554,039
|Morgan State University (MD)
|$59,150
|$62,930
|$528,570
|Howard University (DC)
|$64,373
|$120,113
|$523,617
|Prairie View A & M University (TX)
|$57,526
|$57,877
|$517,383
|Coppin State University (MD)
|$55,337
|$39,935
|$513,435
|University of the District of Columbia (DC)
|$57,652
|$65,277
|$511,243
|Winston-Salem State University (NC)
|$55,548
|$63,110
|$492,370
|Langston University (OK)
|$52,850
|$42,974
|$485,526
|Delaware State University (DE)
|$52,996
|$53,921
|$476,039
While some HBCUs offer the best ROI, others offer students a better graduate debt-to-earnings balance. The median graduation debt ranges from $23,000 to $34,000, while the median first-year alumni earnings are $13,000 to $53,000. These schools have the best debt-to-salary ratios for the median earnings of students who have been out of college for five years, due to the higher median salaries and the lower median debt at the time of graduation.
HBCUs With The Best Debt-to-Salary Ration For Fifth-Year Salaries
|School
|Median Debt
|Median Salary (5 years)
|Debt vs. Salary
|Fisk University (TN)
|$27,000
|$50,878
|$23,878
|Hampton University (VA)
|$25,442
|$59,105
|$33,663
|Howard University (DC)
|$24,500
|$64,373
|$39,873
|Morehouse College (GA)
|$25,000
|$62,234
|$37,234
|Oakwood University (AL)
|$27,000
|$51,429
|$24,429
|Paul Quinn College (TX)
|$23,373
|$47,551
|$24,178
|Southern University Law Center (LA)
|$29,251
|$48,941
|$19,690
|Spelman College (GA)
|$25,000
|$57,376
|$32,376
|Tuskegee University (AL)
|$27,000
|$60,741
|$33,741
|Xavier University of Louisiana (LA)
|$24,053
|$48,357
|$24,304
For some students, they want to see immediate results right after graduation. These HBCUs offer an immediate ROI within the first year of graduation.
Top HBCUs for First-Year Salary
|School
|Median Starting Salary
|Huston-Tillotson University (TX)
|$53,324
|Coppin State University (MD)
|$50,561
|Bluefield State University (WV)
|$48,438
|University of the District of Columbia (DC)
|$46,159
|Tuskegee University (AL)
|$46,117
|Albany State University (GA)
|$43,210
|Bowie State University (MD)
|$42,961
|St. Philip's College (TX)
|$42,695
|Winston-Salem State University (NC)
|$41,957
|Prairie View A&M University (TX)
|$41,904
One doesn’t always have to go to a big name HBCU to achieve major success. Many smaller HBCUs offer a great ROI due to their higher median salaries despite having less than 3,000 students.
Small HBCUs With The Best Alumni Salaries
|School
|Median Salary (5 years)
|Total Enrollment
|Bluefield State University (WV)
|$62,433
|1,455
|Coppin State University (MD)
|$55,337
|1,925
|Langston University (OK)
|$52,850
|1,925
|Oakwood University (AL)
|$51,429
|1,601
|Fisk University (TN)
|$50,878
|1,045
|Alcorn State University (MS)
|$49,285
|2,814
|University of Maryland Eastern Shore (MD)
|$49,138
|2,465
|Paul Quinn College (TX)
|$47,551
|1,237
|Cheyney University of Pennsylvania (PA)
|$47,530
|750
|Dillard University (LA)
|$46,668
|1,286
While people attend their. HBCUS, for different reasons, this study found that institutions from Texas to Pennsylvania offer students the strongest ROI. This is based on earning growth, manageable debt, and increasing accessible online programs.