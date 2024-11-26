After graduation, we often ask, Was our degree really worth it? It’s a known fact that it doesn’t matter if you went to a private or public school; college can be expensive. A study done by OnlineU explores which HBCUs offer students the best return on their investment (ROI).

Overall enrollment at HBCUs experienced significant growth this year, while other instructions experienced decline due to the Supreme Court’s decision to get rid of affirmative action, according to Inside Higher Ed. Not only do HBCUs offer students rich history and culture, but they also offer a quality education, campus communities, strong alumni networks, and other resources.

In their study, OnlineU looked at three main factors: how much students actually paid for college, how much of their paycheck will go towards loan payments, and how much they will have left over each month to pay their rent and other living expenses. Other factors the study considered included how much a typical college student will pay each year after grants and scholarships, how much students took out in loans, and how much interest they would pay over the course of a 10-year payment plan. The study then added loan interest to the average net price to determine the total cost. Finally, the study calculated how much students would earn over a 10-year span minus their total education.

HBCUS With The Best ROIs

SchoolMedian 5-Year SalaryTotal Cost10-Year ROI
Bluefield State University (WV)$62,433$51,423$572,907
Bowie State University (MD)$61,427$60,231$554,039
Morgan State University (MD)$59,150$62,930$528,570
Howard University (DC)$64,373$120,113$523,617
Prairie View A & M University (TX)$57,526$57,877$517,383
Coppin State University (MD)$55,337$39,935$513,435
University of the District of Columbia (DC)$57,652$65,277$511,243
Winston-Salem State University (NC)$55,548$63,110$492,370
Langston University (OK)$52,850$42,974$485,526
Delaware State University (DE)$52,996$53,921$476,039

While some HBCUs offer the best ROI, others offer students a better graduate debt-to-earnings balance. The median graduation debt ranges from $23,000 to $34,000, while the median first-year alumni earnings are $13,000 to $53,000. These schools have the best debt-to-salary ratios for the median earnings of students who have been out of college for five years, due to the higher median salaries and the lower median debt at the time of graduation.

HBCUs With The Best Debt-to-Salary Ration For Fifth-Year Salaries

SchoolMedian DebtMedian Salary (5 years)Debt vs. Salary
Fisk University (TN)$27,000$50,878$23,878
Hampton University (VA)$25,442$59,105$33,663
Howard University (DC)$24,500$64,373$39,873
Morehouse College (GA)$25,000$62,234$37,234
Oakwood University (AL)$27,000$51,429$24,429
Paul Quinn College (TX)$23,373$47,551$24,178
Southern University Law Center (LA)$29,251$48,941$19,690
Spelman College (GA)$25,000$57,376$32,376
Tuskegee University (AL)$27,000$60,741$33,741
Xavier University of Louisiana (LA)$24,053$48,357$24,304

 

For some students, they want to see immediate results right after graduation. These HBCUs offer an immediate ROI within the first year of graduation.

Top HBCUs for First-Year Salary

SchoolMedian Starting Salary
Huston-Tillotson University (TX)$53,324
Coppin State University (MD)$50,561
Bluefield State University (WV)$48,438
University of the District of Columbia (DC)$46,159
Tuskegee University (AL)$46,117
Albany State University (GA)$43,210
Bowie State University (MD)$42,961
St. Philip's College (TX)$42,695
Winston-Salem State University (NC)$41,957
Prairie View A&M University (TX)$41,904
Related NewsArticle continues below
Chennis Berry’s success should dispel negative view of Division ll HBCU football
Chennis Berry’s success should dispel negative view of Division ll HBCU football
Eddie George leads Tennessee State to FCS Playoffs, only HBCU represented
Eddie George leads Tennessee State to FCS Playoffs, only HBCU represented
Johnson C. Smith caps historic season despite missing NCAA playoffs
Johnson C. Smith caps historic season despite missing NCAA playoffs

One doesn’t always have to go to a big name HBCU to achieve major success. Many smaller HBCUs offer a great ROI due to their higher median salaries despite having less than 3,000 students.

Small HBCUs With The Best Alumni Salaries

SchoolMedian Salary (5 years)Total Enrollment
Bluefield State University (WV)$62,4331,455
Coppin State University (MD)$55,3371,925
Langston University (OK)$52,8501,925
Oakwood University (AL)$51,4291,601
Fisk University (TN)$50,8781,045
Alcorn State University (MS)$49,2852,814
University of Maryland Eastern Shore (MD)$49,1382,465
Paul Quinn College (TX)$47,5511,237
Cheyney University of Pennsylvania (PA)$47,530750
Dillard University (LA)$46,6681,286

While people attend their. HBCUS, for different reasons, this study found that institutions from Texas to Pennsylvania offer students the strongest ROI. This is based on earning growth, manageable debt, and increasing accessible online programs.