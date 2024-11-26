After graduation, we often ask, Was our degree really worth it? It’s a known fact that it doesn’t matter if you went to a private or public school; college can be expensive. A study done by OnlineU explores which HBCUs offer students the best return on their investment (ROI).

Overall enrollment at HBCUs experienced significant growth this year, while other instructions experienced decline due to the Supreme Court’s decision to get rid of affirmative action, according to Inside Higher Ed. Not only do HBCUs offer students rich history and culture, but they also offer a quality education, campus communities, strong alumni networks, and other resources.

In their study, OnlineU looked at three main factors: how much students actually paid for college, how much of their paycheck will go towards loan payments, and how much they will have left over each month to pay their rent and other living expenses. Other factors the study considered included how much a typical college student will pay each year after grants and scholarships, how much students took out in loans, and how much interest they would pay over the course of a 10-year payment plan. The study then added loan interest to the average net price to determine the total cost. Finally, the study calculated how much students would earn over a 10-year span minus their total education.

HBCUS With The Best ROIs

School Median 5-Year Salary Total Cost 10-Year ROI Bluefield State University (WV) $62,433 $51,423 $572,907 Bowie State University (MD) $61,427 $60,231 $554,039 Morgan State University (MD) $59,150 $62,930 $528,570 Howard University (DC) $64,373 $120,113 $523,617 Prairie View A & M University (TX) $57,526 $57,877 $517,383 Coppin State University (MD) $55,337 $39,935 $513,435 University of the District of Columbia (DC) $57,652 $65,277 $511,243 Winston-Salem State University (NC) $55,548 $63,110 $492,370 Langston University (OK) $52,850 $42,974 $485,526 Delaware State University (DE) $52,996 $53,921 $476,039

While some HBCUs offer the best ROI, others offer students a better graduate debt-to-earnings balance. The median graduation debt ranges from $23,000 to $34,000, while the median first-year alumni earnings are $13,000 to $53,000. These schools have the best debt-to-salary ratios for the median earnings of students who have been out of college for five years, due to the higher median salaries and the lower median debt at the time of graduation.

HBCUs With The Best Debt-to-Salary Ration For Fifth-Year Salaries

School Median Debt Median Salary (5 years) Debt vs. Salary Fisk University (TN) $27,000 $50,878 $23,878 Hampton University (VA) $25,442 $59,105 $33,663 Howard University (DC) $24,500 $64,373 $39,873 Morehouse College (GA) $25,000 $62,234 $37,234 Oakwood University (AL) $27,000 $51,429 $24,429 Paul Quinn College (TX) $23,373 $47,551 $24,178 Southern University Law Center (LA) $29,251 $48,941 $19,690 Spelman College (GA) $25,000 $57,376 $32,376 Tuskegee University (AL) $27,000 $60,741 $33,741 Xavier University of Louisiana (LA) $24,053 $48,357 $24,304

For some students, they want to see immediate results right after graduation. These HBCUs offer an immediate ROI within the first year of graduation.

Top HBCUs for First-Year Salary

School Median Starting Salary Huston-Tillotson University (TX) $53,324 Coppin State University (MD) $50,561 Bluefield State University (WV) $48,438 University of the District of Columbia (DC) $46,159 Tuskegee University (AL) $46,117 Albany State University (GA) $43,210 Bowie State University (MD) $42,961 St. Philip's College (TX) $42,695 Winston-Salem State University (NC) $41,957 Prairie View A&M University (TX) $41,904

One doesn’t always have to go to a big name HBCU to achieve major success. Many smaller HBCUs offer a great ROI due to their higher median salaries despite having less than 3,000 students.

Small HBCUs With The Best Alumni Salaries

School Median Salary (5 years) Total Enrollment Bluefield State University (WV) $62,433 1,455 Coppin State University (MD) $55,337 1,925 Langston University (OK) $52,850 1,925 Oakwood University (AL) $51,429 1,601 Fisk University (TN) $50,878 1,045 Alcorn State University (MS) $49,285 2,814 University of Maryland Eastern Shore (MD) $49,138 2,465 Paul Quinn College (TX) $47,551 1,237 Cheyney University of Pennsylvania (PA) $47,530 750 Dillard University (LA) $46,668 1,286

While people attend their. HBCUS, for different reasons, this study found that institutions from Texas to Pennsylvania offer students the strongest ROI. This is based on earning growth, manageable debt, and increasing accessible online programs.