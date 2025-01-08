As people conjure up possible trades involving Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was on his self-titled podcast to give his own predictions on what the future holds for the 35-year-old. The Heat are looking for a breakthrough without Butler at the moment as he is serving a seven-game suspension, with questions raised if the team can find the right deal before a possible return date.

Green would have more of a harsh prediction with one being that Heat president Pat Riley sends Butler to a team that “he absolutely hates” as ESPN reported on Jan. 2 that he wants to play anywhere but Miami. The other option Green would mention is the team telling Butler to “go home” and wait for the offseason.

“I could see two things happening,” Green said. “I could see Pat Riley sending Jimmy Butler to an organization that he absolutely hates, that’s garbage, I could also see Pat Riley saying, hey go home for the rest of the year, just go home, we’ll pay you that’s fine, we’re not trading you anywhere, I could see that scenario as well but the scenario I don’t see, I don’t see it just playing out with Jimmy back in the good graces with them, and Jimmy just being who Jimmy is, I don’t see that, I think it’s too far past gone.”

Heat expects Jimmy Butler to play in games if not traded

The second option that Green made could partly be true as the Heat could expect Butler to be back if a desired trade is not found as even though the player requested one, the team won't be forced to take one that isn't beneficial to them. Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald would report that the team expects Butler to “rejoin” them and even “play in games” if a trade can't be made to their liking.

“While the Miami Heat continues to listen to trade offers for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, his Heat tenure isn’t officially over yet. According to a source close to the situation, Butler will be expected to rejoin the Heat and play in games if he’s still on the roster at the end of his team-issued seven-game suspension,” Chiang wrote.

“As of now, the Heat is not interested in having Butler remain away from the team while paying him the remainder of his $48.8 million salary for this season after his suspension is over,” Chiang continued.

It could be looking that way as even ESPN's Brian Windhorst has said on numerous occasions recently that the offers the Heat have been receiving “stink” and are prepared for Butler to be back. Still, Butler has served three games as the game he's eligible to come back is on Jan. 17 against the Denver Nuggets at home.

“The Heat are preparing internally for this to last past suspension,” Windhorst said. “They know what offers they've got and they stink.”

The Heat are on a six-game road trip coming off a huge win to Green and the Warriors as they are 18-17.