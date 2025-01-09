ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Heat have struggled with consistency this year, and all of the talk around them has been off-court related to Jimmy Butler. Then, the Jazz have been one of the worst teams in the NBA despite winning a few games recently. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Heat have been very up and down this year. Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler were the two biggest keys for the Heat, but it looks like Butler is on his way out. Still, thanks to Erik Spoelstra, they are the biggest X-factor in the East. They are 19-18 and won their recent game. They then get a great matchup in Utah in this game, where they can get a big win on the road out west.

The Jazz have talent but are having a rough season, sitting at 9-26. Their main keys are in the frontcourt with Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Collin Sexton. The Jazz have potential, and it helps that they have a very balanced offense, but things have been bad. This is still a great opportunity for them to get a huge win where they desperately need to string together wins as a team.

Here are the Heat-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Jazz Odds

Miami Heat: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -235

Utah Jazz: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Sun/KJZZ

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat have been inconsistent on offense this year. They are 20th in scoring at 111.3 points per game, 20th in field goal percentage at 45.6%, and 10th in three-point percentage at 37%. Five different Heat players average over double digits in scoring, with Tyler Herro being the biggest standout at 23.6 points per game.

Herro also leads the team in assists, at five per game. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have even more pressure now that Jimmy Butler is suspended and out for the next few games. The Heat have a great matchup against this Jazz defense and should score easily in this game in Utah.

The Heat's defense has been great this year. They are seventh in scoring defense at 110.1 points per game, 12th in field goal defense at 46.1%, and 13th in three-point defense at 35.8%. Adebayo has been the best player down low and leads the team with 9.8 rebounds per game.

He also leads the team in blocks per game with 0.9 and is tied for the team lead in steals with 1.5 per game. The Heat's biggest strength is their defense. They can completely shut down the Jazz in this game. The Jazz's offense is unimpressive, and Miami should shut them down.

The Utah Jazz have been awful on defense this year. They are 26th in points allowed, at 118.5 points per game, 26th in field goal percentage defense, at 47.8%, and 19th in three-point percentage defense. They also allow 36.2% from behind the arc. Walker Kessler is the best rebounder on the team, leading the way at 11.2 points per game. He is also the leader in blocks, with 2.6 per game.

Finally, John Collins leads the team in steals with 1.1 per game and is expected to return after missing the last game for the Jazz. This defense has struggled all season, and while the Heat are not impressive on offense, Miami will not have many issues scoring in this game.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah offense is balanced and could be so much better than it is. They are 18th in scoring offense at 111.6 points per game, 18th in field goal percentage at 46%, and 13th in three-point shooting at 36.7%. Six players on the Jazz average over double digits in scoring.

Lauri Markkanen is the best player on this roster and leads the team in scoring at 19.9 points per game. Then, in the backcourt, Keyonte George leads the way in assists at 5.7 per game. Lauri Markkanen makes this offense go, and he is the key. However, Collins' athleticism is also huge for Utah's frontcourt. Finally, Keyonte George is the floor general, making things go in the backcourt. They have enough scoring options to score points on this Miami defense, especially at home.

Final Heat-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Heat are more trustworthy. The Jazz have been awful this season and do not have much to look forward to for the rest of the year. This game is all the Heat. Herro and Adebayo should do enough without Jimmy Butler to win and cover this game on the road in Utah.

Final Heat-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -5.5 (-110)