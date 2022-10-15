Tyler Herro reacts to Jordan Poole receiving a bigger extension with Warriors

Jordan Poole and Tyler Herro have received comparisons over the past couple of years. Both are talented guards with strong scoring prowess on good teams. So many people wondered how Tyler Herro would react to Jordan Poole receiving a larger contract extension with the Golden State Warriors than he received with the Miami Heat.

“It’s amazing. You know, he’s from Milwaukee, as well. I’m super happy for him,” Tyler Herro said in reference to Poole’s deal, per Ira Winderman. “Guys get paid in the league and I’m happy two guys from Wisconsin or from Milwaukee can get a pretty good sized bag.”

Herro seems to genuinely be happy for Poole.

In the end, there aren’t many differences between Tyler Herro and Jordan Poole’s contract extensions. Both players received 4-year deals with Herro earning $130 million while Poole got $140 million.

Both players have been in the NBA for 3 years now. However, Tyler Herro emerged as a star during the 2020 NBA Bubble. He followed that up with a productive 20202-2021 season. Herro then won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021-2022 after averaging just under 21 points per game.

Poole’s breakout campaign didn’t occur until the 2021-2022 season, when he averaged 18.5 points per game with the NBA Finals-winning Warriors.

Both Jordan Poole and Tyler Herro have high-ceilings. They are both in their early 20’s and are future faces of the league. They are both worthy of their contract extensions and will look to help their teams make deep playoff runs during the 2022-2023 season.