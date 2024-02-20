These nasty critters jump around and move at fast speeds to reach their target and deliver a lot of damage

Helldivers 2's Hunters aren't tough to kill, but they sure do make life miserable when you're being swarmed by Terminid scum. These nasty critters jump around and move at fast speeds to reach their target and deliver a lot of damage. Therefore, we created a guide on how to find and kill Hunters in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 Where To Find & Kill Hunters

Hunters can be found on any Terminid Planet in Helldivers 2, though we recommend playing on either Medium difficulty or higher. That's because these creatures seem to appear less on easier difficulties, like Trivial or Easy. Furthermore, we recommend trying to play a level on Challenging if you have friends. This way, you'll be able to unlock Rare Samples while killing off these nasty bugs.

To Kill a Hunter in Helldivers 2, try the following strategies:

Use Base or Support Weapon (i.e. Liberator, Stalwart, Breaker)

Deploy Sentry Stratagem (only if necessary)

Do NOT use Explosives, or explosive Stratagems

Overall, the easiest way to defeat hunters in Helldivers 2 is by using basic weapons, or Support weapons like the Stalwart or Machine Gun. That's because Hunters have low-HP and a low armor rating. We personally recommend someone brings a Stalwart to mow down waves of infantry units.

However, should you find yourself in the middle of a bug breach, try using a Sentry Stratagem, like a Gatling Sentry. Overall, these Turrets perform miracles when it comes to saving you in a pinch. They deal a lot of damage and clear most basic waves of enemies. Furthermore, you'll have more breathing room to focus your attacks on frying bigger fish.

That said, we do not recommend using explosive weaponry against Hunters in Helldivers 2. Firstly, they move so fast that timing a perfect grenade will be difficult. Secondly, they don't have a lot of HP, so using an explosive just isn't optimal for taking them down. Ammo is a precious commodity in Helldivers 2, so make sure to save everything.

The same applies to any explosive stratagem, which shouldn't be wasted on just one enemy. We only recommend using explosives or explosive stratagems when you find multiple enemies in one spot. Players love to drop attack stratagems on enemy outposts and nests, so communicate with your buddies on who should launch the attack. A well-placed stratagem can sometimes wipe out an entire Terminid Base, if used correctly.

When it comes to dodging these creatures in combat, we recommend just taking them out from a distance. When Hunters move up close, avoiding their attacks is almost impossible. Therefore, always keep your distance and check your surroundings. Furthermore, always keep a Stim ready in case these buggers injure one of your body parts. And remember, switching to a sidearm is always faster than reloading your weapon, which could mean life or death against these guys.

That includes all known methods of finding and killing Hunters in Helldivers 2. Overall, we hope this guide helped you identify the easiest ways to locate and terminate these nasty foes. If you're looking for more Helldivers 2 content, check out our guides on how to kill Bile Spewers or Chargers. However, if the Automatons are giving you trouble, check out our guide on how to kill Scout Striders.

