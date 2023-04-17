Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

The Houston Texans have a prime selection with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — but there could be another top pick getting traded after general manager Nick Caserio said they aren’t guaranteed to keep the pick, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Caserio said at the team’s pre-draft press conference that he’s received calls for teams looking to trade up to No. 2, per Rapoport.

“Are we open for business?” Caserio said. “We’re open to listening.”

It’s certainly an intriguing development, especially after Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has reportedly canceled his pre-draft visits, after visiting with the Carolina Panthers and Texans recently.

It’s a sign that either the Panthers or Texans will draft the star signal-caller with the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick, but it still seems up in the air whether the Panthers will select Young or CJ Stroud at the end of April.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Houston is certainly in need of a quarterback, with Davis Mills and E.J. Perry at the top of the depth chart currently.

But there are a variety of excellent quarterbacks available in the 2023 NFL Draft, and someone like Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis could also be options a little later in the draft.

The Bears already got a haul from Carolina for the No. 1 pick, in a package that included multiple draft picks and DJ Moore sent back to Chicago, a team that didn’t at all need a quarterback with Justin Fields in the wings.

If Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans do end up trading the No. 2 pick, it would likely be one of the first times in NFL history that both the top two selections were dealt ahead of the draft.

Only time will tell if the Texans keep the pick, and almost certainly one of Bryce Young or CJ Stroud, at the end of April.