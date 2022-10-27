Hideo Kojima says his next project is “like a new medium”

In an interview, Hideo Kojima said that his next project will be “like a new medium”, with the ability to turn the game and movie industry around should it succeed. Keep reading to learn more about what he meant.

In an interview with The Guardian, Hideo Kojima recounts his experiences as a game developer. Kojima has been working in the game industry for 36 years now, most of which he spent in Konami. There, he helped give birth to the well-known and loved Metal Gear Solid franchise. The latest main game, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, was one of the most anticipated video games at the time. It promised to tie up all the loose ends throughout the series, and for the most part, it did. However, things would not end well as Kojima would end up leaving (or getting fired from, according to some people) Konami.

Kojima would then build his own game development studio, Kojima Productions. There, he and his team would make Death Stranding, a game known for its storytelling and atmosphere. By this, I mean that Kojima’s way of telling stories is unlike anything else. The way he tackles controversial topics, and the way he incorporates them into his games are outstanding. In fact, Kojima’s way of telling stories has created a sort of cult following already. And now, Kojima aims to continue doing just that. Although Kojima receives his fair share of pranks and harassment, he still keeps on going.

As of now, we know of two projects that Kojima is working on. The first is a sequel to Death Stranding, which Norman Reedus himself basically confirmed. The other is a cryptic game that apparently stars Elle Fanning. At the moment, we know close to nothing about the second project. This is par for the course, as we were also pretty much kept in the dark with Death Stranding. However, Kojima’s interview helps shed some light.

A Hideo Kojima Game ❌ Elle Fanning Elle, welcome to the Kojimaverse!https://t.co/a6JTpYNaOC pic.twitter.com/FKniAhZB6w — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 7, 2022

According to Hideo Kojima, his next project, most likely referring to the one with Elle Fanning, was something he has wanted to do for years. However, because of the available technology, he was not able to. However, with the advances in recent years, Kojima is finally bringing his plans to reality. He described his project as “almost like a medium.” He said that “if this succeeds, it will turn things around – not just for the game industry, but in the movie industry as well.” The biggest challenge to this project, according to Kojima, is its infrastructure. “You can have successful experiments, but there’s a long distance between an experiment and a place where it’s something that becomes a part of everyday usage.”

Hideo Kojima said that he wanted to always be the first to do something new. He explained that from a business perspective, it’s usually the second or third people to try something new that succeeds. However, according to Kojima, he doesn’t want that. “For the first person, everything is hard. But I want to be the first. I want to keep being the first.” We do not know exactly what this entails, but it is definitely something to look forward to. We only have to look at his studio’s game, Death Stranding, to see that bringing something new and unknown to the market just might work out.

