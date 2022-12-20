By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sprained right shoulder, but Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni surprisingly did not rule him out for Saturday’s tilt against the Dallas Cowboys. Amid reports that Gardner Minshew could be in line to start, Sirianni indicated that he’s still holding out hope that Hurts will be ready to play in Week 16. Via Ari Meirov of My Sports Update, Sirianni told reporters that Hurts is a fast healer and there’s still some hope he can play vs. the Cowboys.

Via Meirov on Twitter:

“Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he’s not ruling out Jalen Hurts for this week because he’s a fast healer. ‘His body is not like ours. I will not rule him out.'”

Sirianni seems to believe that Hurts is cut from a different cloth. A shoulder sprain would likely cost most players a week at the bare minimum, but the Eagles head coach thinks that his star QB could be able to tough it out in time for their rivalry clash vs. the Cowboys in Week 16.

If Hurts can’t go, it’ll be prison-bus resident Gardner Minshew in the starting role for the Eagles, but it’s clear that’s an avenue Sirianni would prefer to avoid exploring. If Hurts’ shoulder improves throughout the week, there’s a real chance he plays on Saturday, despite the significant injury.

Jalen Hurts has been an MVP candidate during his breakout season in 2022. On the year, the Eagles star has completed 67.3 percent of his pass attempts (286-of-425) for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just five interceptions — two of which came in Week 15. On the ground, the 24-year-old has racked up 747 yards in 156 carries with 13 touchdowns.

The Eagles will closely monitor his shoulder injury throughout the week before making their final decision on Hurts and Minshew vs. the Cowboys.