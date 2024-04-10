UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill is underway from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and we're set to bring you yet another betting prediction and pick for this next fight in the Women's Bantamweight Division. UFC legend and No. 5-ranked Holly Holm will take on the former Olympic Gold Medalist in Kayla Harrison. Check out our UFC odds series for our Holm-Harrison prediction and pick.
Holly Holm (15-6) has gone 8-6-0-1 en route to becoming a UFC Champion. She continues to defy time and adds another chapter to her storied fight career, building upon her 3-1 record over the last five. Her last loss to Mayra Bueno Silva was overturned and she'll look to continue her title chase against a massive name in the sport. Holm stands 5'8″ with a 69-inch reach.
Kayla Harrison (16-1) will be making her long-awaited UFC debut after a near spotless record as reigning PFL Champion. Typically fighting at a higher weight class, she takes her two Olympic Gold medals for Judo into the UFC cage with her. She's been on the UFC's radar forever and it's about time we see her debut on the biggest fight stage. Harrison stands 5'8″ with a 66-inch reach.
Here are the UFC 300 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 300 Odds: Holly Holm-Kayla Harrison Odds
Holly Holm: +332
Kayla Harrison: -432
Over 2.5 rounds: -155
Under 2.5 rounds: +125
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Holly Holm Will Win
Over the last five fights, Holly Holm has seen a resurgence in her game and she's claiming to feel better now than she ever has in her career. She remains as one of the fittest women in MMA and will always be willing to take a fight to the distance. She's a multi-time World Champion kickboxer and boasts some of the UFC's best takedown defenses against some of the biggest names in her division. She's no stranger to fighting Judo masters in MMA as many fans have drawn early comparisons to her win over Ronda Rousey in 2015. She can look back an employ some of those same tactics knowing Harrison's bread and butter.
Holly Holm was very keen to grapple along the fence against Mayra Bueno Silva in her last fight and it could have been to her detriment. She saw a ton of success striking in space but was backed out against the forward-moving Silva. She may not be able to stand and clinch with Harrison on a count of the strength difference, but she will be the much faster fighter with her hands and footwork. High kicks may be open for her at some point, but she'll have to be careful not to get caught and taken down.
Why Kayla Harrison Will Win
Kayla Harrison has all the credentials as one of the greatest Judo practitioners ever and her rise through MMA didn't come as much of a surprise. She's a physical freak and usually competes at 145+ pounds in PFL. It'll be interesting to see how she looks at 135, but it's clear that she'll have a ton of physical advantages in this fight. She won't be giving up any height and while she doesn't have the same striking speed as Holm, it'll only take her once to lock her hands and get this fight to the canvas. Holm is no stranger to Judo submissions, but Harrison is a different beast with the type of strength she brings in her game.
Harrison dropped her first professional fight to Larissa Pacheco and her subsequent fight was a unanimous decision against Aspen Ladd, who formerly fought in the UFC. It was a decent indicator as to how Harrison would handle UFC-level competition, and she wasn't particularly dominant against Aspen Ladd. She could have been saving herself for this upcoming UFC debut, but we'll still have to see how her skills translate against a legend of the UFC.
Final Holly Holm-Kayla Harrison Prediction & Pick
Fans have been waiting quite some time for the debut of Kayla Harrison in the UFC and there's no better opponent to welcome her than a legend of the sport like Holly Holm. This is an ultimate clash of styles as we'll see one of the best strikers on the planet take on one of the best grapplers on the planet.
Holly Holm is no stranger to this moment and she has experienced a similar situation in her saga with Ronda Rousey. Still, she's almost 10 years older than she was then and she's dealing with a different kind of fighter in Harrison. Still, Holm has been putting away UFC competition her whole career and this matchup won't faze her in the slightest.
Kayla Harrison comes into this fight with a path of destruction behind her and she's ready to continue chasing UFC gold. It'll be interesting to see how she holds up in her debut and how easily the takedown will come. On the ground, she has all the tools to finish this fight in a matter of seconds.
Holly Holm's takedown defense will be crucial in this fight, but her tendency to walk backward during her last bout was a concerning sign. If Kayla Harrison is aggressive in her approach, it'll only be a matter of time before she lands a takedown along the fence. I think the odds should be closer than they are, but we'll have to roll with Kayla Harrison to get the win on this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Holly Holm-Kayla Harrison Prediction & Pick: Kayla Harrison (-432); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-115)