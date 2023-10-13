Aetherium Wars is the major event for Honkai: Star Rail's version 1.4. The game mode has players fighting in Pokemon-esque battles against others, using Aether Spirits they caught in the field. In particular, players can take part in Hyperlink Matches, which are challenging fights. In this guide, we will be going over how to beat the four Green Light Hyperlink Matches during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars Guide – Green Light Hyperlink Matches

This guide is for the four Green Light matches players can take part in after finishing the Blue Light Hyperlink Matches. While it is possible to just finish all the Hyperlink Matches once the player has unlocked all available Aether Spirits, they can miss out on various rewards, such as Aether Spirit Upgrade Data, as well as Expansion Chips. As such, for the purposes of this guide, we will assume that the player is taking on these fights at the earliest time possible, limiting the Aether Spirits they have at their disposal. For these fights in particular, we are assuming that the player has collected all of the Aether Spirits in the Herta Space Station Victory Zone.

Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide on how to beat the Green Light Hyperlink Matches during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Aetherium Wars Basics

Players can field up to four Aether Spirits during a fight, with only a maximum of one (1) Overlord Aether Spirit allowed in a team. These Overlord Aether Spirits are easily distinguishable from the gold border they have. Each Aether Spirit, much like actual Honkai: Star Rail characters, has a Basic ATK, a Skill, an Ultimate, and a Talent. They also have different types, but not like the elemental types that characters normally have.

Aether Spirits can either be Aberrants, Humanoids, or Mechanical. These function much like rock-paper-scissors. Abberants are strong against Humanoids, Humanoids are strong against Mechanicals, and Mechanicals are strong against Abberants. Aether Spirits deal 1.5x DMG against those they are strong against and 0.8x DMG against those they are weak against. This will be important when creating teams.

Aether Spirit Roster

At this point of the event, players should have the following Aether Spirits:

Trotter – Aberrant

Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant

Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant

Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant

Voidranger: Eliminator – Aberrant

Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant

Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Aberrant

Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant, Overlord

Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid

Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid

Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord

Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical

Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical

Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord

The assumption is that players will level the Aether Spirits they can with the resources they currently have. Focus on leveling the Trotter and the Overlords if possible. Also, make sure to equip the proper Expansion Chips on each Aether Spirit. Expansion Chips can be transferred from one Aether Spirit to another, so don't be shy about using them. You can follow the recommended Expansion Chip guide in-game for the purposes of this guide.

Green Light Hyperlink Matches

Here are the enemies players will face during the Green Light Level of Hyperlink Matches:

Arlan Enemy lineup: Level 4 Voidranger: Eliminator – Aberrant Level 4 Voidranger: Eliminator – Aberrant Level 4 Voidranger: Eliminator – Aberrant Level 4 Voidranger: Eliminator – Aberrant Team set-up: Trotter – Aberrant Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord Gameplay This is a very straightforward fight, as all of Arlan's units are Aberrants. It's important to whittle down the enemy's HP constantly with DoTs to weaken the enemy. It's also important to Impair the enemy constantly with the Gatekeeper, as the Eliminators are capable of attacking multiple times after they use their Ultimate. A good tactic here would be to equip the Saturated Activation and Backstage Enhancement Chips on the Gatekeeper so that they can use their Skill, activate their Ultimate, and finally use their empowered Normal ATK to imprison one of the Eliminators. Weave in the DoTs with this, and that should make quick work of the enemy. Reward 160 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data

Asta Enemy lineup: Level 5 Vagrant – Humanoid Level 5 Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant Level 5 Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid Level 5 Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant Team set-up Trotter – Aberrant Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant Gameplay This fight is a little tricky thanks to the Voidranger: Trampler. Thanks to his Talent, he can immediately take a turn whenever someone on your team, or the enemy team dies. This can lead to a situation where he continuously attacks after you kill one of his teammates. As such, focus on taking him down as quickly as possible. Imaginary Weaver is good for this because of their strong Single Target Ultimate. Complement this with the Gatekeeper's Skill and Empowered Normal ATK to lower the Trampler's DMG, while also Delaying them as much as possible. The DoT should slowly whittle down their HP in between attacks from the Weaver. Once the Trampler is dead, the fight should become easier. Reward 160 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data

Diting Enemy lineup: Level 5 Automaton Spider – Mechanical Level 5 Automaton Spider – Mechanical Level 5 Automaton Spider – Mechanical Level 5 Automaton Spider – Mechanical Team set-up Trotter – Aberrant Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord Gameplay This fight is actually very fast and easy to do thanks to the Ultimate attack of the Automaton Spiders. Since their Ultimate attack also takes them out, you can theoretically just let them carry out their Ultimate attack and instantly win. However, thanks to the sheer amount of DMG this deals, it can instantly wipe your team as well. As such, the player should aim to at least remove one or two of the enemy Automaton Spiders. Use every single Skill at your disposal to take down the enemies. Use the Cannoneer's Skill on the Lieutenant so that it will deal a lot of Counter Damage when the Spiders do Normal ATKs, Use the Gunner's Skill and Ultimate to execute low health enemies, and use the Lieutenant's Ultimate to shield everyone from damage once the Spiders start self-destructing. If done properly, you only really need to defeat two of the Spiders, and you will immediately win the fight by the fourth turn or so. Reward 160 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data

Yanqing Enemy lineup: Level 5 Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical Level 5 Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical Level 5 Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Aberrant Level 5 Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Aberrant Team set-up Trotter – Aberrant Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord Gameplay Yanqing's team can quickly overpower your team with DoTs. As such, it's important to have at least one of your characters equip the Deep Clean Expansion Chip. You can place this on either the Trotter or the Lieutenant (A better Expansion Chip combo for this fight would be Shield System, Negative Load Algorithm, and Backstage Enhancement). As usual, use the Cannoneer's skill on the Lieutenant to improve the Counter attacks, keep everyone alive with the Aberrant, and apply your own DoTs on the enemy with the Dragonfish. You can easily take them down with DoTs as they have no way of cleansing them unlike you. This fight should be quick if done correctly. Reward 240 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data Energy Recycling Chip



That's all for our guide on how to defeat the Green Light Hyperlink Matches in the Aetherium Wars Event in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation 5, and PC via the official launcher and the Epic Games Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.