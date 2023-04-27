Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Honkai Star Rail is now out, and while the game is only available on PC through the Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android devices for now, players who want to play the game as a proper JRPG with a controller can already do so prior to the game’s release on PlayStation. And yes, you can do so regardless of which platform you’re playing on right now – that’s because Honkai Star Rail actually has controller support.

So, how do you actually play Honkai Star Rail with a controller? Simple. You just plug or connect your controller to your PC, or pair a wireless controller to your phone device. As soon as your device registers the controller, the game will immediately register it as well, allowing you to jump from mouse and keyboard to controller, or touchscreen to controller, seamlessly.

Playing the game with a controller also feels like the way to go for the game. While the mouse and keyboard setup is also impressive in the way that the keys mapped to default are intuitive and actually very convenient, it is more so when playing the game with a controller. However, do note that there are some small portions of the game – specifically the exit screen as well as any web-event-related windows, that are not fully supported. So, you will still have to occasionally tap on your smartphone’s screen or use your mouse to click buttons. It’s no biggie, but it’s worth noting in case you’re planning to sit or lie down feet away from your monitor and keyboard with a wireless controller on your PC.

Honkai Star Rail has so far been met with positive reviews, and we’re sure that HoYoverse is raking in money again from all the microtransactions players have been willingly partaking in. Millions, in fact, we imagine.