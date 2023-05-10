Luka is an upcoming playable character, according to Honkai Star Rail leaks. Check out Luka’s leaked Skills and Abilities here.

Honkai Star Rail – Leaked Luka Skills

Note that the information below does not come from an official source and may not represent Luka exactly upon his release. Details below are subject to changes. There is also no information yet pertaining to the exact numbers and scaling.

Luka

Luka is a 4-star Physical Nihility character.

Little is known about Luka, and he has no official appearances apart from the Light Cone Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat. Unconfirmed information says that he’s playmates with Hook, which means he resides in the Underground City in Belobog. Based on the light cone, it seems he’s also an avid participant in the Fight Club.

Normal Attack – Hundred Crack Fist

Deal Physical DMG to a single enemy.

Enhanced Normal Attack

Unleash Hundred Crack Fist 3 times, then use Rising Dragon Fist on a specified enemy target.

Skill

Deals Physical DMG to a specific enemy and inflicts “Fissure” status on them for 2 rounds. “Fissure” causes the enemy to receive Physical DMG over time.

Ultimate

Gain 2 Energy points, deal Physical DMG to a single enemy and increase DMG taken for that enemy for 2 turns.

Talent

Gains Energy points after using basic attacks or skills, and use them to perform an enhanced basic attack. Also deal additional damage with “Rising Dragon Fist” if the target is inflicted with “Fissure”.

Technique

Attacks a random enemy target at the start of battle and gains an energy point.

Luka does not have an expected release date yet, but him being a 4-star character makes him easy to be a featured 4-star in any of the upcoming banners. However, the barebones details we have of his kit compared to those that are slated to release soon, may indicate that it may be a long time before we ever get to play as Luka.

In the meantime, you can check out some of the other upcoming characters, like the 5-star Dan Heng, Fu Xuan, or Ruan Mei. Or, if you wanna check out those with definite release dates, have a look at Silver Wolf and Kafka.