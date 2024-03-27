The Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1 update “Into the Yawning Chasm” is here, bringing two new characters Acheron and Aventurine, the continuation of Penacony's story, and more! Check out all the new stuff in this Honkai Star Rail update here!
Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1 “Into the Yawning Chasm”
Eligible players will get a total of 600 Stellar Jades via the in-game mail service as compensation for the Server Maintenance as well as the bugs that were fixed.
Also, a gentle reminder that Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1 is the final chance for players to claim their free Dr. Ration from the mail. After Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1 concludes, this reward will no longer be claimable.
“Lone voyagers in the cosmos are driven by two desires: to tread in the trails of the past, and to forge their own way. But under Their scrutiny… most end up adhering to the former.”
“A drifter claiming to be a Galaxy Ranger. Her true name is unknown, and she walks the cosmos alone, carrying with her a long sword.
Though aloof and taciturn, her blade flicks out like lashing lightning. And yet, she always strikes with her scabbard, never drawing the sword free.”
Acheron is a 5-star Lightning character on the Path of Nihility. As an Emanator of Nihility, it's no surprise that her kit has built-in synergy with Nihility characters. She gets more offensive stats when in a party with Nihility units. Acheron also has a special mechanic on her Ultimate, where she does not operate off of Energy but rather her unique stacking mechanic.
“Go ahead, use me as you wish, even stab me in the back when you see fit. Exploitation and treachery are simply tools of the trade. But remember, I don't make deals that don't pay off… So, I hope you don't disappoint me.”
“A senior manager in the IPC Strategic Investment Department and one of the Ten Stonehearts. His Cornerstone is “Aventurine of stratagems.”
He possesses an air of frivolity and doesn't shy away from taking risks. His constant smile makes it difficult for people to discern his true feelings.
He won his current position by wagering against fate itself. He views life as a high-stakes, high-return investment, and he plays this particular gamble with masterful ease.”
Aventurine is a 5-star Imaginary character on the Path of Preservation. His kit is focused on providing Shields and DEF buffs to his allies while having a follow-up mechanic as a secondary source of damage.
His main scaling stat is DEF, meaning that it shouldn't be too much of a pain to farm for his Relics. With his addition, running a mono-Imaginary team is now more viable since players can run a well-rounded team with the available characters.
New Area – Dewlight Pavilion
The official residence of The Family located in Moment of Morning Dew, where the heads of the Five Lineages congregate regularly to discuss matters of import. Outside of guests with an invitation, ingress is strictly prohibited.
New Area – Clock Studios Theme Park
A film and television theme park built around Penacony's famous cartoon character has attracted countless animation enthusiasts who love Clockie to come and visit.
New Light Cones
Along the Passing Shore (5-star Nihility)
- Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG. When the wearer hits an enemy target, inflicts Mirage Fizzle on the enemy, lasting for 1 turn. Each time the wearer attacks, this effect can only trigger 1 time on each target. The wearer deals increased DMG to targets afflicted with Mirage Fizzle, and the DMG dealt by the wearer's Ultimate additionally increases.
- This is Acheron's Signature Light Cone and can be acquired via the Brilliant Fixation banner.
Inherently Unjust Destiny (5-star Preservation)
- Increases the wearer's DEF. When the wearer provides a Shield to an ally, the wearer's CRIT DMG increases, lasting for 2 turn(s). When the wearer's follow-up attack hits an enemy target, there is a chance to increase the DMG taken by the attacked enemy target, lasting for 2 turn(s).
- This is Aventurine's Signature Light Cone and can be acquired via the Brilliant Fixation banner.
Concert for Two (4-star Preservation)
- Increases the wearer's DEF. For every on-field character that has a Shield, the DMG dealt by the wearer increases.
New Enemies
Dreamjolt Troupe's Winder Goon, Memory Zone Meme “Something In The Mirror,” Memory Zone Meme “Shell of Faded Rage,” “Ten Stonehearts” Aventurine of Stratagems, Memory Zone Meme “Something Unto Death” (Complete), Dreamjolt Troupe's Beyond Overcooked (Bug), Dreamjolt Troupe's Sweet Gorilla (Bug)
New Stages
Bud of Preservation (Clock Studios Theme Park)
- Complete the challenge to obtain new Preservation Trace Materials.
Calyx: Bud of Abundance (Fyxestroll Garden)
- Complete the challenge to obtain new Abundance Trace Materials.
Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Ire
- Complete the challenge to obtain the Fire-Type character Ascension material “Raging Heart.”
New Relic Sets
Planar Ornament – Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation
- 2-Pc: Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 4%. When an enemy target gets defeated, the wearer's CRIT DMG increases by 4%, stacking up to 10 time(s).
Planar Ornament – Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm
- 2-Pc: Increases the wearer's ATK by 12%. When entering battle, if at least one other ally follows the same Path as the wearer, then the wearer's CRIT Rate increases by 12%.
Gameplay Updates in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1
Simulated Universe: World 9
- Trailblazers can use Trailblaze Power or Immersifier to get new the Planar Ornaments Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation and Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm from Immersion Rewards.
Treasures Lightward: New Permanent Game Mode “Forgotten Hall: Memory of Chaos” and “Pure Fiction” will be alternatively refreshed. Please check out the following for details.
- Pure Fiction: Deceitful Chaos
- 2024/04/01 04:00:00 – 2024/05/13 03:59:00(server time)
- When allies use an Ultimate to attack target(s), inflicts Shatter to the target(s) for up to 6 stacks. At the start of the target's turn or when target is eliminated, deals a set amount of DMG to the target and adjacent targets based on the number of Shatter stacks.
- Memory of Chaos: Chronicle of the White Nights Dream Kingdom
- 2024/04/15 04:00:00 – 2024/05/27 03:59:00(server time)
- After every attack launched by an ally, apply 1 stack of Memory Imprint to all enemies. Enemies with Memory Imprint receive 5% more DMG. This effect stacks up to 6 stacks. When Memory Imprint stacks to maximum stacks, immediately deal DMG based on a certain percentage of each enemy's respective Max HP 1 time to all enemies.
- When enemy targets enter battle and other targets on the field have the Memory Imprint status, these new targets will receive the same number of Memory Imprint stakes.
- At the start of every wave of Cycle, remove Memory Imprint from all enemies.
- Pure Fiction: Fictitious Wordsmithing
- 2024/04/29 04:00:00 – 2024/06/10 03:59:00(server time)
- Accumulate the amount of DMG dealt by follow-up attacks by allies. When this DMG amount reaches 100%, deal a set amount of DMG to all enemies.
Other Updates in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1
Some photos have been added to the photo wall on March 7th's room. Trailblazers can check it out after completing the corresponding Trailblaze Missions.
The “Tracks of Destiny” item has been newly added to the Starlight Exchange and can be exchanged by Trailblazers with Trailblaze Level at or above 40 using “Undying Starlight.”
New pages and collectible stickers have been added to the Dreamscape Pass.
Adds avatars, readables, data bank entries, Achievements, stickers, and loading screen introductory texts.
The max Statue Level for Clockie's Offering has been updated. Trailblazers can obtain Clock Credits to raise the statue level and obtain Level Rewards.
Adds messages for certain characters. These messages will be sent following the storylines with future version updates.
Adjustments and Optimizations in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1
Characters and Enemies
- Adjusts the hint text for Ultimate buffs for the characters Luocha (Abundance: Imaginary)'s Eidolon 1 and Hanya (Harmony: Physical)'s Eidolon 6. The adjusted text will be altered to “ATK Boost.” This adjustment will not affect the abilities' actual performance.
- Adjusts the character portrait background coloring for the characters Huohuo (Abundance: Wind), Argenti (Erudition: Physical), Clara (Destruction: Physical), and Hanya (Harmony: Physical). This adjustment will not affect the actual performance of Ultimates.
- Adjust the default ally target selection logic for the character Sparkle (Harmony: Quantum)'s Skill when manually engaged in battle.
- Adjusts the target selection logic for Sparkle (Harmony: Quantum)'s Skill during auto-battle.
- Adjusts Numby's automatic Basic Treasure and Trotter search experience within a certain range during exploration for the character Topaz & Numby (The Hunt: Fire).
- Adjusts the timing of characters' Technique and Technique Point deduction to synchronize their effects.
- Adjusts the text description for the enemy Lordly Trashcan's ability “The Can's Tribulations.” This adjustment does not affect the enemy ability's effects.
- Adjusts certain ability descriptions and effect icons for the enemy “Dreamjolt Troupe's Mr. Domescreen.”
- Adjusts certain ability descriptions for the enemy “Dreamjolt Troupe's Beyond Overcooked.”
- Optimizes the effects when the character Dr. Ratio (The Hunt: Imaginary) uses his Technique during the “Dreamwalker” gameplay mode.
- Optimizes the character model mouth-corners for Jing Yuan (Erudition: Lightning) and Sampo (Nihility: Wind).
- Optimizes the experience of using Sparkle (Harmony: Quantum) in the overworld.
- Optimizes the UI hint effect when Hanya (Harmony: Physical) inflicts a single enemy with Burden.
- Optimizes the character model performance of the Memory Zone Meme “Heartbreaker” while under the Safeguard state.
- Optimizes the prompt for the enemy Automaton Grizzly when they are unable to summon their allies.
- Optimizes the description for the debuff Strong Reverberation and adds descriptions regarding delaying the character's action.
System
- You will also be able to review the amount of materials available in the Assignment > Special Materials interface. New Claim All function allows for the immediate re-dispatching of an assignment after all returns are claimed.
- When synthesizing materials of the same series in the Synthesize — Material Synthesis interface, you will be able to switch between synthesizing purple or blue-rarity material.
- Adds a new Light Cone lock on feature to the Inventory — Light Cone menu. Currently supports the locking and unlocking of all 4-star Light Cones functions. The new Light Cone filter feature allows Trailblazers to filter for different Light Cones from the various Paths. The Light Cone salvaging supports salvaging 4-star Light Cones. Light Cone Superimposition supports applying Light Cones that have already been locked on.
- The maximum quantity of Relics that can be stored in the Inventory has been increased to 2000.
- Adjusts the images for the Trailblaze Missions “Xianzhou Luofu — Topclouded Towerthrust,” “Xianzhou Luofu — Desolate Depths of Despair,” and “Xianzhou Luofu — A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant” in the Fate's Atlas system.
- Adds an “Expiring Soon” hint display when Trailblazers have less than 3 days left for their Express Supply Pass.
- Optimizes the achievement requirements for Pure Fiction and Forgotten Hall in This Period's Missions for the Nameless Honor. Trailblazers will be able to complete the corresponding This Period's Missions for the Nameless Honor when they repeatedly challenge stages where they have already obtained stars.
- If Trailblazers have already visited specific maps where temporary early access stages are located, the [Teleport] button in the “Interastral Peace Guide — Survival Index” will directly transition to the corresponding map.
- When enhancing Light Cones and Relics, you can now hold the button down to apply the requisite materials needed for enhancement and can also quickly remove certain materials by holding down the top left corner of the already placed materials.
- New red notification reminders have been added for when the Pure Fiction and Forgotten Hall “Jokes Come True” store has “Self-Modeling Resins” to trade.
- The birthday cake in the birthday mail will switch from First Voyage's Blessing to Wayfare's Blessing. Please stay tuned for future announcements.
- Adjusts certain effect descriptions and icons for the Consumable “Pika White Grape Soda.” This adjustment does not affect the actual effect of the consumable.
- In version 2.1, the newly added storyline characters' abilities and effect information can be viewed in the Real-Time Combat View interface.
Audio
- Adjusts the volume of sound effects for the NPC Dreamjolt Troupe's Birdskull's movements during certain cinematics.
- Adjusts the background music volume during battles with the enemy “Something Unto Death” in the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony” — “Through a Glass Darkly.”
- Adjusts the presentation of background music during certain cinematics.
- Adjusts the audio effects of some items in the Penacony map during dialogues.
- Optimizes certain story performances and background sound effects for the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony — The Youths Who Chase Dreams.”
Others
- Adjusts the Charge consumption conditions and relevant descriptions regarding Brain in a Vat in the Simulated Universe. After the adjustment, Brain in a Vat's effect description becomes: If the Enlightenment Charge of “Brain in a Vat” reaches 100%, when a character uses their Ultimate through a method other than “Brain in a Vat,” the Ultimate will be activated again, consuming 100% of the Enlightenment Charge.
- The regular Simulated Universe now supports challenging the highest difficulty level from the start to obtain the first-clear rewards for lower difficulties when cleared for the first time.
- Adjusts the position of NPC Sir Whittaker on the map.
- Adjusts the combat difficulty with enemy Bronya during the Trailblaze Mission “Jarilo-VI — You Can Run, But You Can't Hide.”
- Optimizes the clarity of certain image icons for the PS5™ version.
Bug Fixes in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1
Characters and Enemies
- Fixes the issue where the Light Cone “Earthly Escapade (Harmony)” would not grant the wearer 1 extra stack of Radiant Flame when Hanya (Harmony: Physical)'s Trace “Netherworld” triggers its effect to additionally recover 1 Skill Point.
- Fixes the issue where Dr. Ratio (The Hunt: Imaginary)'s Technique Buff will display abnormally when Sparkle (Harmony: Quantum) or Fu Xuan (Preservation: Quantum) uses their Technique after he uses his Technique to Taunt enemies close by.
- Fixes the issue where, if multiple characters in the team are equipped with the Light Cone “Earthly Escapade (Harmony)” and any wearer's “Mask” effect duration ends, the “Mask” effect on all other allied wearers will also cease to provide CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG Boosts to allies.
- Fixes an issue where some effects were not displayed correctly when the character Blade (Destruction: Wind) uses a Technique.
- Fixes an issue where under specific circumstances, when the character Misha (Destruction: Ice) uses a Technique to place enemies in a dimension, enemies still remain mobile.
- Fixes an issue where under specific circumstances, some effects of the Technique cast by the character Misha (Destruction: Ice) were not displayed correctly.
- Fixes an issue where the character Misha (Destruction: Ice) was unable to break destructible objects under specific circumstances when using a Technique.
- Fixes an issue where pausing the game during the execution of the Ultimate by the character Misha (Destruction: Ice) using a controller caused some effects of the ability to display incorrectly.
- Fixes an issue where the character model of Black Swan (Nihility: Wind) behaved abnormally when using Basic ATKs during exploration.
- Fixes an issue where the positioning effects for the character Pela (Nihility: Ice)'s Eidolon 6 was abnormal during combat.
- Fixes an issue where the character Blade (Destruction: Wind) equipped with the “Flames Afar (Destruction)” Light Cone would not accumulate his HP consumed when using his Ultimate Death Sentence.
- Fixes an issue where during the repair of the Curio “Infinitely Recursive Code,” the character Sparkle (Harmony: Quantum) couldn't correctly trigger her Talent “Red Herring” when additional Skill Points are consumed.
- Fixes an issue where in the “Simulated Universe,” when the Dice Effect is “Propagation: Spinal Cord Regrown” or “General Buff: Rejuvenation,” the character Sparkle (Harmony: Quantum)'s Talent “Red Herring” had a chance of displaying abnormal effects.
- Fixes an issue where under specific circumstances, some character models are displayed abnormally when entering battle with the screen-cracking effect in the Simulated Universe.
- Fixed an issue where under specific circumstances during plot performances, the ending effects of Seele (The Hunt: Quantum)'s Technique would appear.
- Fixes the issue where Seele (The Hunt: Quantum)'s Trace “Rippling Waves” displays a different effect on the Action Order bar from the actual action order under certain circumstances.
- Fixes the issue where, when Xueyi (Destruction: Quantum) enters battle using her Technique and multiple Dreamjolt Troupe's Mr. Domescreens are present in the enemy team, only one Mr. Domescreen would change to Surprise Channel.
- Fixes the issue where certain characters' models, movements, and special effects are displayed abnormally.
- Fixes the issue where the enemy Memory Zone Meme “Allseer” is attacking in an abnormal direction in the overworld.
- Fixes an issue where the text description of the ability “Go Into That Good Night” for the enemy Memory Zone Meme “Something Unto Death” did not match its actual effect. This fix only addresses the text description and does not affect the actual ability's effect.
- Fixes an issue where the Combustion of allies' Skill Points caused by the enemy Stellaron Hunter: Sam's ability SGE: Molten Core wasn't properly removed when Sam was Weakness Broken and defeated at the same time.
- Fixes inconsistencies in the text descriptions of certain abilities related to the enemy Stellaron Hunter: Sam exiting the “Secondary Combustion” state. This fix does not affect the actual effects of the enemy's abilities.
- Fixes an issue where the DMG Type description of the ability “Lion's Roar” for the enemy Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion was incorrect. This fix does not affect the actual effect of the enemy's ability.
- Fixes the issue where, when in combat against the enemy “Something Unto Death,” some character abilities become abnormally displayed after the character becomes afflicted with Morbid Dream or is knocked down.
- Fixes the issue that the warning hint would still appear after the enemy Warp Trotter has already escaped.
Combat
- Fixes an issue where reconnecting to the network during specific circumstances in battle would result in no rewards received after defeating an enemy Warp Trotter. With the 2.1 version update, Trailblazers can now defeat the abnormal Warp Trotters encountered in Version 2.0 and obtain their rewards.
- Fixes an issue in the Sealed Sector stage where characters of certain body types were unable to move properly in specific locations.
- Fixes the issue where some Stage Buff effects cannot deal DMG to special enemies in the game mode Forgotten Hall — Pure Fiction.
System
- Fixes an issue where selecting the “Voice” tab while certain characters were playing idle animations in the character details screen could occasionally cause the character model to be displayed abnormally.
- Fixes an issue where certain entries in the “Dreamwalker” entry of the Tutorials had a chance of not unlocking properly.
- Fixes an issue where the icon for the “increases chance to resist Frozen” effect provided by consumables was displaying incorrectly on the main interface.
- Fixes an issue where “Remaining count” is displayed incorrectly on the consumable interface.
- Fixes an issue where abnormal behavior occurs upon incorrectly selecting an unselectable target during battle after using the consumable item “Dreamy Cone (Three Flavors).”
- Fixes an issue where some newly added materials in Version 2.0 were sorted incorrectly in the Inventory.
- Fixes an issue where the quantity of Clock Credits was abnormal in a single submission when upgrading the Clockie's Offering Statue Level to 10. This fix does not affect the actual progression of the statue level in Clockie's Offering.
- Fixes an issue where under specific circumstances, the Achievements “Roulette of Destiny” and “Sixty-Sided Die” can't be completed.
- Fixes an issue where the star indicator for the 3-star Light Cone was not centered in the data bank interface.
- Fixes an issue in the data bank interface where the shoe color for the enemy “Cloud Knight Lieutenant: Yanqing” was displayed abnormally.
- Fixes an issue in the “Replace Relic” interface where the icon for the Planar Ornament “Penacony, Land of the Dreams” in the “Recommended Set” was incorrectly displayed as a 2-star relic icon.
- Fixes the issue where the material icons in “Drop Info” in the Enemy Info interface do not change with Equilibrium Levels.
- Fixes the issue where some consumables are ordered incorrectly in the Inventory.
- Fixes the issue where custom texts are displayed abnormally in certain interfaces and has a chance to make the corresponding interface unable to be operated.
Missions
- Fixes an issue in the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony — The Youths Who Chase Dreams” where the scene was erroneous when talking to Aventurine, causing Basic Treasures to disappear after the conversation. Trailblazers can now obtain Basic Treasures in the corresponding scene during the Adventure Mission “The Trees At Peace.”
- Fixes the issue where some voice lines are abnormal during the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony — Gentleness, the Name of Nocturne.”
Gameplay
- Fixes an issue where NPCs were not displayed correctly in certain stages of the “Hanu's Prison Break” game mode under specific circumstances.
- Fixes an issue where certain Techniques that could create special dimensions were ineffective against enemies appearing in wave 3/3 in the “Pure Fiction” gameplay mode.
- Fixes an issue where players were not receiving credit rewards upon completing the “Simulated Universe: Swarm Disaster” Preservation II storyline. Players who encountered this issue will receive the corresponding rewards gradually within two weeks after the 2.1 version update.
- Fixes the issue where damage from Arcana is activated abnormally in the Forgotten Hall — The Voyage of Navis Astriger — Memory of Xianzhou Stage 1.
- Fixes an issue where after using a Technique before battle in the Memory of Chaos: Eve of Wanton Feast, the Technique Buff will not take effect on the Sequence Trotter.
- Fixes the issue where, after entering battle from being ambushed, the special mechanism where the enemy Toughness cannot be reduced is not activated in certain stages.
Environment Visuals
- Fixes an issue where entering the Clockie's Offering interface with the character “Topaz & Numby (The Hunt: Fire)” caused the interface to appear blurry.
- Fixes an issue where objects within the map such as “Dream Jigsaw” became excessively blurry under specific circumstances.
- Fixes abnormal behavior of certain map-based objects.
- Fixes the issue where some lighting effects are displayed abnormally in certain combat scenes.
- Fixes the issue where the special effects of some characters' Techniques abnormally appear in the Parlor Car map and the game mode Aetherium Wars.
Audio
- Fixed some Chinese voiceover errors for the character “Ruan Mei (Harmony: Ice)” in the “Hobbies: Pastry Tasting” voice line.
- Fixes some Chinese noun errors in the voiceover for the Trailblaze Continuance “Jarilo-VI” — “Future Market.”
- Fixes certain abnormal English voice lines for the character “Xueyi (Destruction: Quantum).”
- Fixed certain incorrect English dialogue voice lines in the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony” — “The Sound and the Fury.”
- Fixes certain incorrect English dialogue voice lines in the Companion Mission “Masquerade Duet.”
- Fixes certain incorrect English dialogue voice lines for the NPC Hirata Heiji in Dream's Edge.
- Fixes certain incorrect Japanese interjections in the cutscenes of Trailblaze Mission “Penacony” — “Whodunnit.”
- Fixes certain incorrect Japanese dialogue voice lines in the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony” — “The Sound and the Fury.”
- Fixes certain incorrect Japanese dialogue voice lines in the Companion Mission “Masquerade Duet.”
- Fixes incorrect Korean voice lines for the character “Jing Yuan (Erudition: Lightning)” during turn idling and “Black Swan (Nihility: Wind)” when downed.
- Fixes certain incorrect Korean dialogue voice lines in the Trailblaze Mission “Penacony” — “The Sound and the Fury.”
- Fixes certain incorrect Korean dialogue voice lines during the Trailblaze Continuance “Xianzhou Luofu — A Foxian Tale of the Haunted.”
- Fixes certain incorrect Korean dialogue voice lines in the Companion Mission “Masquerade Duet.”
- Fixes certain incorrect Korean dialogue voice lines with NPC Welt in the Parlor Car, specifically for the part “About companions… – About Dan Heng.”
Others
- In-game texts for the 13 languages have been adjusted, optimized, and fixed. These changes do not affect the actual effects. Trailblazers can switch the game language through “Phone — Settings — Language” and view the corresponding changes in the announcement.
- Fixes and optimizations in English include the following (they have no impact on the actual in-game effects):
- Adjusts and optimizes some Achievement names, interaction texts, names of some of the content during Navigation, introduction texts to some content during Navigation, phonogram disk names, loading screen texts, readables, text messages, Simulated Universe index entries, hint texts, mission dialogues, event details, buff names, buff effect descriptions, enemy abilities, Relic abilities, NPC names, Relic sources, and tutorial hints.
- Optimizes the descriptions to achieve the “On the Path of Voracity…” Achievement.
- Optimizes the descriptions in some of the character stories for Asta (Harmony: Fire), Yanqing (The Hunt: Ice), Xueyi (Destruction: Quantum), and Ruan Mei (Harmony: Ice).
- Optimizes the descriptions for the Eidolons for Dr. Ratio (The Hunt: Imaginary) and Black Swan (Nihility: Wind).
- Optimizes the simplified descriptions for Misha (Destruction: Ice)'s Skill, Talent, and Ultimate.
- Optimizes the description for Sparkle (Harmony: Quantum)'s Traces.
- Optimizes some character voice subtitles for Xueyi (Destruction: Quantum), Argenti (Erudition: Physical), and Sparkle (Harmony: Quantum).
- Optimizes the Light Cone ability description for the Light Cone “Fermata (Nihility).”
- Optimizes the Light Cone ability description for the Light Cone “What Is Real? (Abundance).”
Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1 is now live.