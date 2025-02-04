Hope Solo is returning to competition for the first time since 2016, entering a team in The Soccer Tournament (TST), an annual $1 million winner-take-all event. The former USWNT goalkeeper will both play and lead Solo FC in the tournament, which takes place from June 4-9 in Cary, North Carolina.

“I am incredibly excited not only to enter Solo FC in The Soccer Tournament, but also make my comeback to the field at one of the most exciting events in soccer right now,” Solo said in a statement, per ESPN News Services “TST has done some amazing things to grow the game for women and I'm proud to be a part of it. I'm as competitive as ever, and I can't wait to unveil the team that will win the $1 million grand prize.”

Solo last played competitively in 2016 before her contract with the USWNT was terminated following that year's Olympic Games. One of the most decorated goalkeepers in the history of the sport, she played in over 200 international matches, won two Olympic gold medals and was part of the U.S. squad that won the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. She was twice named the tournament’s best goalkeeper, winning the Golden Glove in 2011 and 2015, and was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2022.

TST, which launched in 2023, has quickly become a high-profile event, drawing teams featuring former international and professional players. The tournament uses a unique “Elam Ending” format, where teams must reach a target score instead of playing to a set time limit.

Solo won’t be the only former USWNT star in the tournament. Another squad, U.S. Women, will feature notable names such as Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger and Heather O'Reilly.

“We are excited to welcome one of the greatest women's soccer players of all time to Cary,” TST founder and CEO Jon Mugar said. “Watching Hope take the field again will get fans on their feet and add another layer of excitement to TST.”