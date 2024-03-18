Continue Aloy's story on PC as she explores the Forbidden West! Here are the details for Horizon Forbidden West's PC release, including its release date, gameplay, and story.
Horizon Forbidden West PC Release Date: March 21, 2024
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition – Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition has a release date on PC of March 21, 2024. The game will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, with pre-orders now available. This version of the game is the complete edition, and will include the following:
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Burning Shores DLC
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital art book
- Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book
- In-game items:
- Extras in Photo Mode (special pose and face paint)
- In-game items unlocked via story progression:
- Carja Behemoth Elite outfit ·Carja Behemoth Short Bow
- Nora Thunder Elite outfit
- Nora Thunder Sling
- Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece
- Resources pack
The game is expected to be around 150GB and will need an SSD according to the PC system requirements.
Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay
The game, like its prequel, is a third-person action role-playing game set in an open world. Players must make their way around a vast open world and, much like other open-world games in the same genre, must do one of two things.
The first is, of course, exploration. Players must make their way around various map regions, making their way towards whatever their current objective is. Of course, players can also opt to just explore instead of going towards their next objective. Players will be able to explore various biomes, like forests and mountains, as well as brand-new underwater locations. While exploring, players will be able to find resources that they can use to upgrade their weapons, equipment, and more.
Speaking of weapons, players must also engage in combat during their explorations. Players have access to a variety of weapons, ranging from melee weapons such as spears, to ranged ones like the flagship bow that the player's character, Aloy, is seen using in various trailers and images. While fighting, players can dodge, sprint, slide, or roll to evade their enemy's attacks. Players can also take on a stealthier approach, allowing them to take enemies out with ease.
Forbidden west brings improvements to the game's combat, like the Valor Surge system, improved climbing, and various new tools. This allows players to adjust their playstyle accordingly and makes things somewhat easier compared to the previous game.
Horizon Forbidden West Story
The game follows six months after the events of the first game, right after defeating HADES. Aloy, the game's protagonist, continues her search for GAIA, which should allow her to restore the planet's degrading biosphere. This search for GAIA brings her to the region known as the Forbidden West, where hopefully she will find GAIA and help heal the planet.
