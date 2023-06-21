The Charlotte Hornets are preparing for the No. 2 selection in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday with rumors swirling about who they are going to pick. Nevertheless, despite Michael Jordan selling his majority ownership in the franchise, he will have the final say on who the Hornets select at No. 2, reports the Observer's Rod Boone.

It is an interesting development given that Michael Jordan won't be the leading man for much too longer. However, if the rumors are true, the Hornets might already be at a consensus for who they want to pick at No. 2.

Recent reports suggest that Brandon Miller has solidified his standing within the Hornets organization as the player they want at No. 2. He and Scoot Henderson have both had multiple workouts with Charlotte, and it is said that after the most recent session Miller was the one that left the Hornets more impressed.

Of course all of this is conjecture at this point and will not be proven until the NBA Draft on Thursday. Still, it would come as no surprise for the No. 2 pick to arrive and hear Brandon Miller's name be called.

Whatever does happen on Thursday night in New York City, Michael Jordan is going to be playing a pivotal role in the Hornets draft room. This will be Jordan's opportunity to leave a final imprint on the organization and it would be great for his legacy as an owner if his last pick turned out to be a star. If it is Brandon Miller, then Michael Jordan will be hoping the Alabama product lives up to the hype.