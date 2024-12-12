ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Hornets visit the Bulls on Thursday! These two teams have been struggling at times this year. The Hornets recently broke a seven-game losing streak, while the Bulls are entering this game on a two-game losing streak. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Hornets were among the worst teams in the NBA last season and have not played well this year. They have some talent, with LaMelo Ball at point guard and Brandon Miller on the wing. However, they do not have a lot of depth behind them. They are struggling this season and are in a rebuilding mode. They broke a seven-game losing streak before this and can extend it against the Bulls.

The Bulls have been very inconsistent this year. They could be on their way to a play-in spot again, but they need to find more consistency. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are the best players on the Bulls' court and will be the best players in this game. They enter this game on a two-game losing streak and can reverse it in this game at home against a struggling Hornets team.

Here are the Hornets-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Bulls Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Chicago Bulls: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/ Chicago Sports Network

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets have struggled this season on offense. They are 27th in scoring at 107.1 points per game, 30th in field goal percentage at 42.9%, and 15th in three-point percentage at 36.4%. Seven different Hornets are averaging over double digits, with LaMelo Ball leading at 31.1 points per game. Ball also leads the Hornets in assists at 6.9 per game. Ball is the engine that makes this offense go, but he is injured. Brandon Miller is another huge key for this offense and will be a challenge for the Bulls all game on the wing. Miller is second in scoring at 22.1 points per game. With Ball out, Vasilije Milic leads the team in assists at 3.8 per game. The Hornets should be able to score on this Bulls defense without Ball, thanks to Miller and other pieces like Miles Bridges. The Bulls have struggled on defense, so the Hornets are primed for a big offensive game if they can put it together.

The Hornets' defense has been solid at best this year. They are 14th in scoring defense at 112.6 points per game, 21st in field goal defense at 47.3%, and 18th in three-point defense at 36.3%. Down low, Nick Richards leads the team in rebounds at 10.2 per game. Five players are averaging at least one steal, with Brandon Miller leading at 1.2 per game. Then, three players are averaging at least one block per game, with Richards also leading at 1.9 per game. The defense has been inconsistent and gets a big matchup against the Bulls. This defense needs to slow down Zach LaVine, and it only gets harder without LaMelo Ball in the backcourt.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls have been red-hot on offense this season. They are 4th in scoring at 119.1 points per game, ninth in field goal percentage at 47.9%, and fifth in three-point percentage at 38.4%. Five different Bulls are averaging over double digits, with Zach LaVine leading at 22.1 points up to this point. Then, Josh Giddey is the leader in assists at 6.9 per game. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are the two keys to this offense. LaVine is the engine that makes this team go on offense, next to Coby White in the backcourt, and Vucevic is the key for this team down low. They should be able to score easily on this Hornets defense. Zach LaVine should have a massive game with LaMelo Ball, who will not be available in this game. Vucevic should also be huge down low.

The Bulls' defense has struggled all year. They are 29th in scoring defense at 123 points per game, 27th in field goal defense at 48.6%, and eighth in three-point defense at 35.2%. Nikola Vucevic is the key for this team down low, leading the team in rebounds at 9.8 per game. Then he also leads the Bulls in blocks per game at 0.8. Three players also average one steal per game, with Coby White leading at 1.1. This defense has talent, but they have struggled as a unit. The Hornets should be able to score on this defense, but the Bulls have the ability to slow them down, especially with LaMelo Ball injured.

Final Hornets-Bulls Prediction & Pick

These two teams are struggling this year. The Hornets have been worse overall. They most recently broke a seven-game losing streak, while the Bulls enter this game on a two-game losing streak. The key for the Hornets has been LaMelo Ball, but with him injured, the Bulls have the best two players in this game: Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls should win and cover at home.

Final Hornets-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -5.5 (-110)