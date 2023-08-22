The Houston Cougars are in mourning following the news of the sudden passing of former Houston basketball forward Reggie Chaney at just the age of 23 years old, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

“Sad news to pass along… Former Houston forward Reggie Chaney, a member of the 2021 Final Four team, has passed away. He was 23. Chaney began his career at Arkansas. No details available at this time.”

While the cause of Chaney's death has not been disclosed, this is terrible news for everyone, especially his family, friends, and everyone connected to Houston basketball. He was also expected to start a professional career abroad, having signed with Greek club Psychiko B.C. (h/t Kevin McPherson).

“Former Arkansas Razorback & Houston Cougar Reggie Chaney was set to begin his professional hoops career in '23-24, but he's passed away at age 23 it was reported just minutes ago; another former Hog lost too soon, Chaney was AAC 6MOY at Houston; RC's smile always big & friendly”

Chaney played for the Cougars from the 2020-21 season to the 2022-23 campaign. He started his college career in the SEC with the Arkansas Razorbacks before transferring to Houston.

Chaney was a part of the Houston team that made it all the way to the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA tournament. Against the Miami Hurricanes in the Sweet 16, Chaney scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in 17 minutes of action, albeit in an 89-75 loss. In his final season in college, Chaney averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game for the Cougars.