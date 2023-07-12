Houston Dynamo and Minnesota United lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Houston Dynamo-Minnesota United prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Houston (8-4-9) is hurdling through a tough season, where they have surrendered six goals and got no wins in their past three battles. Regardless, the Orange Crush is determined to extend their five-game unbeaten run at the BBVA Compass Stadium.

Minnesota (6-6-8) is seven points above the worst team in the league, but their season has been marked with inconsistency. The Loons hope to bounce back from their 4-1 trouble last game against Austin.

Here are the Houston Dynamo-Minnesota United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Houston Dynamo-Minnesota United Odds

Houston Dynamo: -115

Minnesota United: +310

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 Goals: -142

Under 2.5 Goals: +116

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.

Why Houston Dynamo Can Beat Minnesota United

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Currently, in eighth place in the league table, the Houston Dynamo has struggled with inconsistency throughout this year. Despite failing to win their last three league matches, they are still favored by bookmakers to come out victorious against the Loons in front of their home fans.

In their previous game, the hosts settled for a 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City and will need to step up their game this week. Houston Dynamo managed to score an equalizer in stoppage time, making it the second time they have achieved such a feat this season.

So far, the 2023 MLS season has been up and down for Dynamo. Out of 21 matches, they have claimed eight wins, drawn four, and lost nine of the remaining 13. Over their last six outings, they have scored 11 goals while conceding seven. They recently secured back-to-back victories against Los Angeles (twice) and San Jose Earthquakes but have only managed to gather one point from a possible nine since then.

Despite their recent struggles, Houston has shown strength on their home turf this season. Only Seattle has managed to leave Shell Energy Stadium with maximum points. The Orange Crush will be determined to return to their winning ways in front of their loyal supporters on Wednesday. With a 7-2-1 home record, they have scored an impressive 19 goals, earning 23 points while conceding just five goals.

Paraguay forward Ivan Franco is pushing for a rare start after scoring as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City, and defender Micael is back from suspension. Adalberto Carrasquilla is currently on international duty with Panama. Tate Schmitt (Knee Injury), Ifunanyachi Achara (Knee Injury), and Teenage Hadebe (Surgery) will not be available for Houston Dynamo boss Ben Olsen.

Why Minnesota United Can Beat Houston Dynamo

In the highly competitive MLS Western Conference standings, Minnesota United has struggled to showcase its best performance this season. Currently occupying the 11th spot with only 24 points, the Loons have won six, tied six, and lost eight of their 20 MLS matches so far.

In their recent 4-1 defeat to Austin, Minnesota United faced numerous challenges at the back. However, they will be looking to bounce back and halt their downward spiral with a positive result in their midweek clash against Houston.

If Minnesota United hopes to secure a playoff spot, a string of victories will be crucial. Unfortunately, Adrian Heath's team has only managed to win one of their last seven matches and has recorded just a single victory since May. Despite this, Minnesota United has a favorable recent record against Houston Dynamo, having emerged victorious in nine out of their last 19 encounters, compared to Houston Dynamo's six wins.

The statistics paint a clear picture of Minnesota United's defensive struggles, as they have conceded goals in their last eight games, with a total of 16 goals scored against them. Their defense has been far from perfect. On the attacking front, Bongokuhle Hlongwane has been a standout performer with five goals and one assist. Emanuel Reynoso has contributed three goals, while Hassani Dotson and Zarek Valentin have combined for four assists this season.

Adrian Heath, the manager of Minnesota United, will have to navigate the challenge of several unavailable players. Mikael Marqués (ankle injury), Ryen Jiba (unknown injury), and Robin Lod (torn meniscus) will be unable to participate in the midweek clash. This absence will pose an additional hurdle for the team.

It is worth noting that when these two teams met earlier this year in the US Open Cup, Houston Dynamo dominated Minnesota United with a resounding 4-0 victory. However, past results do not always dictate future outcomes, and Minnesota United will be determined to turn the tide in their favor.

Final Houston Dynamo-Minnesota United Prediction & Pick

Houston's troubles will come to an end as they host this game back at home. The Loons will have to find their first away win since May some other time.

Final Houston Dynamo-Minnesota United Prediction & Pick: Houston Dynamo (-115), Over 2.5 goals (-142)