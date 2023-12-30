Texans need a big win.

The Houston Texans will host the Tennessee Titans in a Week 17 matchup needing a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. This game will feature two rookie signal callers, as CJ Stroud and Will Levis are both set to return from injury for their respective teams.

The last time these two teams played, Houston did an admirable job of shutting down Derrick Henry. To win this game, they will need to replicate that success, or at least minimize Henry's effectiveness. They'll also need Stroud and his receivers to play well in order to put points on the board. Stroud can potentially make waves in the MVP race if he has a big day against the Titans.

Let's take a look at four bold predictions for the Texans.

CJ Stroud throws for 300+ yards and a trio of touchdowns

Houston’s sensational rookie quarterback will return this week after suffering a concussion, and CJ Stroud should have an opportunity to light up the scoreboard against Tennessee.

The Titans feature a middle-of-the-road passing defense, allowing roughly 225 passing yards per game to opponents. While they give up plenty of yards through the air, they are much better at keeping the ball out of the end zone, only allowing a shade over one passing touchdown per game.

Even as a rookie, CJ Stroud is an elite quarterback and he will put Tennessee’s passing defense to the test this weekend.

The Texans still have a chance to make the playoffs, and the journey to the postseason begins with winning this game. Stroud is a lead contender for OROY honors, and there have even been whispers that he is a potential dark horse candidate to earn the league‘s Most Valuable Player award.

If Stroud is able to put up big numbers while leading his team to a win in this game, it will further improve his resume for a shot at taking home the league's most prestigious individual award.

Tank Dell scores 2 touchdowns with 100+ receiving yards

Along with Stroud, wide receiver Tank Dell has been another rookie sensation for the Texans. Dell has earned Stroud's trust and has quickly become one of his favorite targets.

The rookie receiver has reliable hands and excellent route running abilities that allow him to get open frequently, and Stroud knows where to find him. Dell also can come down with contested catches and gain yards after the catch.

Look for Dell to have at least five catches against Tennessee, with at least one of them being an explosive play of 40 yards or more. This puts Dell in a nice position to go for more than 100 receiving yards. If Dell is heavily involved in the passing game he should be able to find the end zone at least twice as well.

Stroud and Dell came into the league together and they have both been essential in revitalizing Houston's offense after several years of mediocrity. The rookie connection will have to come up big for Houston to win this game.

Texans hold Derrick Henry to fewer than 100 rushing yards, no touchdowns

The battle in the trenches will play a major role in the outcome of this game. Both teams' strengths will be pitted against each other, with the Texans' excellent run defense going up against arguably the most dominant running back in the league in Derrick Henry.

The key to slowing Henry down is to hit him early in the play, before he can build up a head of steam. Once Henry gets going, it is very difficult for any defensive player to bring him down in a one-on-one scenario.

Henry is too big, too strong, too physical, and too elusive to be stopped by one player. He is equally capable of lowering his shoulder and running over a defender, stiff, arming them out of the play or juking them out of their shoes.

All running backs are most vulnerable right as they take the handoff before they build up momentum that can be translated into running over defenders. The key for the Texans defense is to win at the point of attack and get in the Titans’ backfield to hit Henry while he is taking his first steps, before he has built up the momentum necessary for his patented powerful trucking moves.

Houston holds Tennessee to 20 points or fewer

The Texans are an overall average scoring defense, allowing just over 22 points per game to opponents. Tennessee is a young offense with a long way to go. They feature immense talent but are plagued by inconsistency. They are starting a rookie quarterback who has shown potential and may one day be a top-five or top-10 QB, but he still has plenty of work to do to get there.

The Titans should struggle to develop a rhythm and move the ball consistently, and Houston's defense will make them pay for it. The Texans will struggle to reach 20 points in this game, but it will be a valuable learning opportunity to drive future growth for Levis and his offensive teammates.

If Houston’s defense can keep Henry in check, they can be aggressive in going after Levis, potentially making it a long day at the office for the rookie signal caller.