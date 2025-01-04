The Houston Texans head into their pivotal Week 18 clash against the Tennessee Titans with playoff hopes on the line. Holding a 9-7 record, the Texans face a must-win scenario in this AFC South rivalry after back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Ravens. This matchup is more than a postseason decider. It’s a chance to show that Houston’s rebuilding efforts are ahead of schedule. Let’s look back on their season and explore bold predictions for this thrilling regular-season finale.

Yuletide Setback

The Houston Texans are playoff-bound, but first, they must take care of business against the struggling Tennessee Titans. Recall that in Week 12, the Titans came into Houston and dominated in a game that felt like a gut punch for the Texans. It was a lopsided affair that left the team reeling. It felt as if their ship had lost its sails and was adrift. That loss has lingered, and Houston has yet to fully bounce back, struggling to regain its earlier form.

For this emotionally charged but strategically significant game, Houston’s leadership faces critical decisions. Should they rest key starters and use backups to simulate a bye week, or should they go all out to rebuild confidence heading into the playoffs? One thing is certain: entering the postseason on a three-game losing streak would be disastrous. Securing a win against an inferior opponent could provide a much-needed reset. To achieve that, however, the Texans will likely need to rely on several starters playing significant minutes. This is especially true considering the sting of their last meeting with the Titans.

Here are our bold predictions for the Houston Texans as they face the Tennessee Titans in a Week 18 game of the 2024 NFL season.

The Houston Texans head into Week 18 against the Titans with playoff momentum on the line. At 9-7, they are surely hoping to snap their slump after back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Ravens. This game is not just about the postseason but a chance to affirm their rapid rebuild.

Stroud struggled in Week 17 without injured top targets Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs. Sadly, Houston’s ground game faltered yet again. Despite securing a playoff spot, head coach DeMeco Ryans affirmed Stroud’s starting role, emphasizing resilience. Now, Stroud needs 323 passing yards to join an elite group with 4,000-yard seasons in their first two years. Having avoided interceptions in nine of 10 divisional games, he should deliver in this critical matchup.

Joe Mixon Starts

Joe Mixon’s recent struggles are a concern for the Texans. He had just 106 rushing yards in the last three games. However, facing a Titans defense allowing 129 rushing yards per game gives him an opportunity to break through. Mixon sits seven yards shy of his fifth 1,000-yard season. He could reestablish himself as a vital piece of Houston’s offense with a strong performance.

Nico Collins Sits

Nico Collins has been Houston’s most reliable weapon. However, sitting him in this relatively low-stakes game is prudent. Preserving Collins’ health for the playoffs protects the Texans’ offense. It also allows CJ Stroud to develop chemistry with other targets, balancing short-term needs with long-term success.

Texans Snap the Slump

The Texans are poised to end their losing streak with a victory over the Titans. Tennessee’s motivations may play a significant role. A loss would solidify their draft positioning. A defeat ensures the Titans secure the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft, with an outside chance of climbing to No. 1 depending on other outcomes. This draft capital would be invaluable for a rebuilding team and echoes Tennessee’s 2016 draft strategy. That netted them Derrick Henry and other key players.

For Houston, a win would provide a much-needed confidence boost heading into the postseason. The Texans’ combination of young talent and veteran leadership positions them well for a strong playoff run. However, entering on a high note is crucial. With Stroud leading the charge, Mixon poised for a rebound, and the defense ready to capitalize on Tennessee’s vulnerabilities, Houston looks ready to finish the regular season on a high note.

Looking Ahead

As the Texans prepare for this decisive game, the stakes couldn’t be higher. A win over the Titans would not only halt their current skid but also set the tone for a playoff push that could surprise the league. Houston’s young core, led by CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans, has shown resilience all season, and this matchup offers a chance to further solidify their identity as a team on the rise. Whether it’s Stroud chasing history, Mixon rediscovering his form, or the defense stepping up when it matters most, the Texans have all the tools to succeed. Now, it’s time to prove they belong among the NFL’s contenders.