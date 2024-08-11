Stephen Curry has received quite a bit of praise for his strong play with Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics, and considering what he managed to do against Serbia and France in their final two games, it's not too hard to see why. However, there were a lot of under-the-radar contributors for Team USA throughout the Games, with one of them being Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker.

Booker's role was constantly in flux throughout Team USA's run, but he always seemed to find a way to deliver, which is something head coach Steve Kerr noted after they had secured their gold medal. It turns out Kerr isn't the only guy who feels that way, as Curry reposted Kerr's message on his Instagram story with a quick note of his own shouting out Booker.

Devin Booker gets his flowers from Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr

While Curry's late-game heroics against France drew much of the attention from the gold medal match on Saturday, Booker was the guy who largely carried Team USA early in the game. Booker scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half to help keep France at arms length, which ended up setting the stage for Curry's takeover.

When you have a bunch of superstars at your disposal like Team USA did, it results in a lot of guys taking on different roles than they typically have on their teams in the NBA. While a lot of guys got talked about throughout the Games, Booker flew under the radar, largely due to the fact that he made himself adaptable to whatever situation he found himself in.

Curry and Kerr are making sure that his contributions aren't flying under the radar, despite all the other notable storylines that emerged from the Games. Booker may not have put up the biggest numbers, but without his contributions on both ends of the floor, Team USA may not have been able to win gold like everyone expected them to.

Instead, Team USA did what they were expected to, and while guys like Curry and LeBron James will get the most credit, there's no doubt it was a team effort. Booker's supporting play for Team USA was huge, and it's awesome to see Curry and Kerr giving him his due praise after he put together some strong outings throughout their run.