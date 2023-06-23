John Krasinski loves his wife Emily Blunt. After he finished filming the fourth season of Jack Ryan, he sat down to talk about how the title of “everyman hero at home” belongs to her.

“Maybe an everyman, but I don't know about hero,” the actor told E! News on June 22. “I think she's the hero at home for sure.”

“Her support through this show is what's made it possible for me,” he added. “Not only in the logistics of having to travel the world constantly, and being supportive, and making sure my kids didn't abandon me when I had to go to these countries and shoot.”

John Krasinski, director and star of A Quiet Place, said he took cues from Emily Blunt, who played his on screen wife as well. “I also take such inspiration from her, in everything,” Krasinski continued, “but she's also done this action stuff way better than I have. So I go back and I watch Edge of Tomorrow and Jungle Cruise and get more ideas.”

Although the world sees the duo as famous actors, their children, Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, don't see them that way. In fact, Krasinski joked that they didn't even know he was an actor for a while, “I think for a while they weren't sure what I did, because they're not allowed to see Quiet Place or Jack Ryan,” the actor said. “So I think they thought I was an accountant.”

It wasn't until they saw a poster of Jack Ryan on fire that they realized the truth, sorta. “I think that was the first introduction to my kids that I wasn't an accountant,” he said, “and that I was some sort of fire fighter.”