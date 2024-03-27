The New York Knicks are a good basketball team, and good basketball teams beat bad basketball teams.
After taking care of business on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets, New York continued its winning ways against lesser opponents on Monday night, beating the Detroit Pistons 124-99 behind Donte DiVincenzo’s franchise record 11 three-pointers. And that kind of play continues to benefit the Knicks as they remain in striking distance for the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Beating subpar opponents is a must for a banged-up team with hopes of making a deep postseason run—exactly what New York is right now. Fortunately, the Knicks has fared well against losing teams all season long. They are currently 25-2 against opponents with a losing record.
Monday night was no different, as New York rolled over the Detroit Pistons 124-99.
Knicks' current place in playoff race
Thanks in part to those wins against lesser opponents, the Knicks continued to hold on to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt. They are currently a mere half-game ahead of the Orlando Magic, but also only one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for third-place.
But New York can breathe a sigh of relief, as there is even more space between themselves and the seven-seed Miami Heat than there was in the recent past. Why is that important? Seeds seven through 10 are relegated to the play-in tournament, and no team wants its early postseason fate to be decided in single-elimination games. The Knicks are three-and-a-half games ahead of the Heat entering Tuesday's action.
Can remaining schedule impact seeding?
Unfortunately, New York has a tougher schedule—the league's 13th-most difficult, per Tankathon—ahead of them than any teams with whom they are jockeying for playoff seeding. The Knicks have games remaining against the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings and Heat.
Specifically, only four of their 11 remaining games are at home. New York is clearly better at Madison Square Garden (23-13) than on the road (19-15), but the quality of opponent plays a role, too. Thankfully, at least two of their remaining games against winning opponents are at home—Sacramento and Oklahoma City. So, maybe one or both of those work out in the Knicks’ favor.
Another positive for New York? Their games against Miami, Milwaukee and Boston are on April 2, April 7 and April 11, respectively. That gives OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson another week or more to rest up. And considering yesterday’s injury update about New York’s injured stars, the more time before New York plays meaningful games the better, as it increases the likelihood that one or all of Anunoby, Randle and Robinson will be available.
New York's injuries will effect seeding, too
The Knicks' postseason fate probably rests with the ability of Anunoby, Randle and Robinson to get back on the floor for good. Fortunately, Anunoby proved his ability to seamlessly return to the rotation when he came back for three games earlier this month.
And while it is looking increasingly unlikely that all three return before the playoffs, the Knicks can possibly work them back into the rotation during the first round if they get the right matchup. Hence the importance of securing the highest seed possible, although nothing is guaranteed.
While a second-round tilt with the Milwaukee Bucks sounds tough, it’s better to wait as long as possible for Randle and Robinson to matchup with the NBA-best Boston Celtics. And while a date with the Celtics is probably inevitable (if the Knicks advance far enough), it’s best to avoid that matchup for as long as possible.
For now, all the Knicks can do is continue winning winnable games, with two more immediately ahead of themselves against the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs. Hopefully they can do what they’ve done all season long against losing opponents and secure two more wins.