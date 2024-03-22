We're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for the day's NBA slate as we head over to the Big Apple for this cross-town rivalry in the Eastern Conference. The Brooklyn Nets (26-44) will take on the New York Knicks (41-28) as both teams try to bounce back after a loss. Check out our NBA odds series for our Nets-Knicks prediction and pick.
The Brooklyn Nets are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division and sit eleventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They're just 2-8 in their last 10 games and they're riding a five-game losing stretch that's seen them struggle on the road. Their path doesn't get easier as they face the Knicks in MSG as underdogs.
The New York Knicks are currently second in the Atlantic Division and hold the five-spot in the East. They've gone 6-4 over their last 10 and put together a four-game winning streak before losing to the Denver Nuggets 100-113 in their last game. They'll be looking to stay unbeaten against the Nets this season.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nets-Knicks Odds
Brooklyn Nets: +7 (-110)
Moneyline: +235
New York Knicks: -7 (-110)
Moneyline: -290
Over: 205 (-110)
Under: 205 (-110)
How to Watch Nets vs. Knicks
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT
TV: MSG Network, YES Network, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nets are seeing a particularly rough stretch at the moment with just one win over the last eight games. Seven of those games have been on the road and the Nets continue to struggle when playing in opposing buildings at 10-25 overall. Despite seeing some of their players on the injury report, Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton were both available last night against the Bucks. The Nets made a late run and took the lead late in the fourth, but they couldn't finish against the ruckus crowd in Milwaukee.
The Nets have been a scrappy team all year and they're capable of putting together come-from-behind scoring runs to win games. The win was in their grasp with just four minutes left against the Bucks, but their defense eventually crumbled under the pressure. Cam Thomas has been hot shooting the ball and he's been able to keep them in games with his scoring – both he and Mikal Bridges will have to be aggressive in scoring the ball and getting looks at the free-throw line.
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks have seen an opposite story over this last stretch and they're 4-1 in their last five games. That includes wins over the 76ers, Kings, and Warriors, all of which were convincing for the Knicks. Their four-game western road trip was marred by a loss to the Nuggets, but the Knicks are happy to be back at MSG where they enjoy a 22-13 record. They're also 2-0 against these Brooklyn Nets and have won their meetings by a combined 24 points.
The Knicks will continue to be without OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, so expect Jalen Brunson to once again lead the charge for them in driving to the hoop. He's been great at drawing fouls this year and ranks fourth in the league in and-1's. The Nets have struggled to stay disciplined inside and have sent teams to the line as of late – look for the Knicks to capitalize on their free opportunities as they try to pull away behind the energy of the home crowd.
Final Nets-Knicks Prediction & Pick
These two teams are trending in opposite directions at the moment and they're in completely different points of a current stretch that could play a factor in this game. The New York Knicks just concluded a successful 3-1 road trip that saw solid wins over good teams in the West. The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, are struggling at the moment and can't seem to buy a win on the road.
The Nets are just 1-4 ATS in their last five and 1-4 ATS in their last five against the Knicks. They still may be without a three-point threat in Dorian Finney-Smith, so the Nets will have to heavily rely on Cam Thomas for buckets as they may see some tough defensive looks from the Knicks.
All in all, I like the New York Knicks to continue their success against the Nets and pick up this win at home. They've been the more physical team all year and while the Nets are capable of putting together late-game runs, the Knicks should be well-equipped to hold them off in the fourth quarter. Let's roll with New York to cover.
Final Nets-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -7 (-110)