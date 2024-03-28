Another Brooklyn Nets forward joined Ben Simmons on the season-ending injury list Wednesday. Keita Bates-Diop underwent a procedure to address a stress fracture in his right tibia and will not return in 2023-24, the team announced. He is expected to return to on-court activity in approximately one month.
Bates-Diop could not crack Brooklyn's rotation after joining the Nets from the Phoenix Suns in a trade for Royce O'Neale at the deadline. The 28-year-old averaged 4.9 minutes over 14 appearances following his acquisition.
While his injury will not have on-court ramifications for Brooklyn this season, it could impact their roster in 2024-25. Bates-Diop has a $2.6 million player option for next season.
The Ohio State product showed promise in 2022-23 with the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 9.7 points and 3.7 rebounds on 50.8 percent shooting from the field and 39.4 percent from three. However, he could not replicate that success this season, averaging 3.7 points on 43.4 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from three. Following a disappointing campaign ending with an injury, Bates-Diop may be inclined to stick with his guaranteed salary.
Where does Nets roster stand entering offseason?
If Bates-Diop opts in, the Nets will have $125 million committed to 11 players on their books for next season. Brooklyn is overwhelmingly likely to avoid the luxury tax, which is set for $172 million, to reset a CBA clause known as the repeater tax.
Teams exceeding the tax line three times in four years are subject to the repeater tax, meaning they pay $2.50 per every dollar spent over $172 million. That figure increases to $2.75, $3.50 and $4.25 for every additional $5 million. Avoiding the tax next season would ensure the Nets are not subject to the repeater until at least 2028.
If Bates-Diop sticks around, Brooklyn will have four standard roster spots left to fill with $47 million in space below the tax. Nic Claxton is set to hit unrestricted free agency and will likely fill one. Brooklyn reportedly intends to make a strong push to bring back the 24-year-old center, who is expected to command $20 million-plus on the open market.
Lonnie Walker and Dennis Smith Jr. will also hit unrestricted free agency, while Trendon Watford will be a restricted free agent with a $2.7 million qualifying offer.
How can Brooklyn improve this summer?
Beyond that, the Nets will have several avenues to add to their roster. They can use the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, projected for $12.9 million, to spend on free agents. Brooklyn also generated a $20.3 million trade exception in their deadline deal sending Spencer Dinwiddie to the Toronto Raptors. The exception can be used to acquire a player up to that number without sending any salary back.
General manager Sean Marks acquired O'Neale for a first-round pick using a trade exception during the 2022 offseason.
The Nets have 10 games remaining on their schedule. They sit five-and-a-half games back of the Atlanta Hawks for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot.