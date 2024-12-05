One of singer Sabrina Carpenter's hit songs is “Espresso,” and her journey opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour inspired it.

Steph Jones, one of Carpenter's frequent co-writers, talked to Variety about the singer. She recalled Carpenter gathering herself and Amy Allen and Julian Bunetta in a studio while in Paris, France. During her 12-day break from the Eras Tour, she continued working and ended up writing “Espresso.”

“This is so her: She had 12 days off from the Eras Tour, and she wanted to spend nine of them writing,” Jones recalled. “The studio is this really beautiful place, just outside Paris, with sleeping areas upstairs so we could work till super late — that’s where the line ‘I’m working late/’Cos I’m a singer’ came from.”

Additionally, Jones said that the “That’s that me, espresso” line from the song was come up with “spontaneously.” Jones has old voice memos from the recording sessions that feature Carpenter coming up with it as she hummed the melody.

It sounds like Carpenter is always working. Jones' story is a testament to the “Please Please Please” singer's work ethic. She is currently on a break from her Short n' Sweet Tour, so I'd reckon she is spending that time off writing new music.

Sabrina Carpenter's year from opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour to Short n' Sweet

Carpenter is coming off a banner year in which she opened for Swift's Eras Tour several times and released Short n' Sweet. While she previously opened for Swift in 2023, she got to visit Australia and Singapore in 2024.

She then released her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, on August 23. “Espresso” was the album's lead single and was released on April 11, 2024. It was followed by “Please Please Please” (June 6) and “Taste” (August 23). “Bad Chem” was subsequently released as another single after the album came out.

Now, Carpenter is on her biggest concert tour to date. The Short n' Sweet Tour is visiting arenas across North America and Europe.

The tour began one month after Short n' Sweet came out on September 23. She recently wrapped the first North American leg in Inglewood, California, playing at the Kia Forum.

On March 3, 2025, Carpenter will resume the tour in Dublin, Ireland. She is slated for a 19-date European leg that will conclude on April 3 in Stockholm, Sweden.

In total, Carpenter is set to play 51 shows across the tour's two legs. It is shorter than her previous tour, the Emails I Can't Send Tour, which had 80 shows across six legs.