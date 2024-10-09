In Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, you can deflect enemy beams and avoid taking damage. Although it costs Skill Points to perform, it’s useful for whenever you need to avoid taking damage. However, not everyone knows how to deflect beams in the game. Therefore, we created a guide on how to Deflect Beams in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.

How Do you Deflect Beams in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

To deflect a beam in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, you must Activate Super Perception. Depending on your controller layout, you’ll need to press the following buttons:

Super Perception PlayStation Xbox Classic Layout Triangle + O Y + B Standard Layout O B

More specifically, Super Perception can be used in two different ways in Sparking Zero:

You can activate Super Perception just before an attack hits you to manually deflect a blast.

You can also activate Super Perception well before an attack hits you. This gradually drains Ki



Successfully deflecting a blast gives you a temporary Ki charging boost. So although you spend two skill points, you can charge your special attacks faster.

However, keep in mind that Super Perception does not protect you from Ultimate Blasts. Do not expect this move to work when Goku drops a Spirit Bomb on you and wipes you out. Furthermore, you can also just use a High Speed Evasion (R1/RB on Standard OR O/B on Classic) to avoid the beam. So if you do not want to spend skill points deflecting beams, use an evasion instead.

For the most part, it’s recommended to dodge beam blasts entirely. Manually deflecting the blasts can be difficult to pull off in succession. Additionally, opponents might want you to use Super Perception so you do not have skill points for anything else. So there’s a big risk-reward factor for trying to pull one off.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know on how to deflect beams in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. We hope this helped you learn how to deflect beams with ease and keep yourself safe. This skill especially becomes useful in some of the more difficult battles in Sparking Zero’s Episode Battle mode. But feel free to use it whenever you need to.

