Knowing how to get Cap Breakers in NBA 2K25 MyCAREER will be crucial to developing your MyPLAYER. Cap Breakers allow you to improve a specific attribute beyond its max level. For example, if your three-point shot is capped at 93, but you want to increase it, Cap Breakers allow you to do that. Therefore, we listed ways you can earn Cap Breakers faster in NBA 2K25 MyCAREER.

How Do You Get Cap Breakers in NBA 2K25?

To get Cap Breakers in NBA 2K25, you must earn REP in MyCAREER by playing games. You ultimately earn five Cap Breakers each at three different REP levels:

Starter III

Veteran II

Legend I

The maximum amount of Cap Breakers your MyPLAYER can earn is 15. Although they come in a limited quantity you should definitely try to earn them quickly.

Cap Breakers Explained

Cap Breakers, as the name suggests, let you “break” your cap limit and increase your attributes by a maximum of 5 points. For example, say you have a Mid-Range shot at 90. With Cap Breakers, you can increase that number to 95. Furthermore, Cap Breaker increases are permanent, meaning they will never go down.

However, NBA 2K25 limits the number of Cap Breakers you receive during your MyCAREER. Each MyPLAYER can earn 15 Cap Breakers to improve their player. Additionally, there are a few other restrictions you should be aware of:

Each attribute can only be raised by 5 points above its cap

Cap Breakers can only be applied after you get an attribute to its highest possible rating For example, you can't upgrade post control until you already reach its current highest possible rating

Cap Breakers can only be used up to the max rating allowed by your player's height, weight, and wingspan.

That includes everything you need to know to get more Cap Breakers in NBA 2K25. Remember to use them wisely since they come in a limited quantity per MyPLAYER. We wish you the best of luck in unlocking these Cap Breakers and becoming a powerhouse for your franchise. Best of luck earning these special items on your way to becoming and NBA legend.

