You can now play PGA Tour 2K25 for free before it launches this month, as the developers released a new First Look Demo on three different platforms. Furthermore, the First Look also lets you carry over your progress, meaning all the cool rewards you earned will be there when you play the official game. But how exactly can players try out the new PGA Tour 2K game? We'll tell you everything you need to know.

How Do You Play The PGA Tour 2K25 First Look Demo?

Players can download the PGA Tour 2K25 First Look on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam to get a hands-on experience before the game launches this month.

The Demo lets you do a variety of things to get a feel for the game. This includes creating a custom golfer and playing at the TPC Scottsdale. And the best part is that all the progress you make in the demo carries across to the full game. Therefore, if you already know you're purchasing PGA Tour 2K25, now's a great time to get a head start and learn the new EvoSwing mechanics.

Additionally, the developers have been releasing new codes that players can redeem to earn free in-game items. Redeem these codes to receive things like VC, cosmetics, and more.

PGA Tour 2K25 arrives later this month, with plenty of improvements to make it bigger and better than ever. The two main selling points for us include the new EvoSwing Mechanic system, as well as the Major Tournaments making their first-ever appearance in a PGA 2K game. And of course, we look forward to creating our own golfer and achieving greatness in MyCAREER.

Lastly, Players who pre-ordered PGA Tour 2K25 can actually download and play PGA Tour 2K23, the previous installment. So if you'd like to check out other courses and get a feel for the series, feel free to do so. There's a lot of ways to play PGA Tour 2K right now.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the PGA Tour 2K25 First Look Demo and how to play it. We look forward to checking out the demo, as well as the real game when it arrives this month. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy playing PGA Tour 2K25.

Lastly, for more gaming and Golf news, visit ClutchPoints.