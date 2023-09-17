While going around the island of Oahu cruising by with your favorite vehicle, sometimes you really just want to skip the joyride and jump into your next event, especially if the rally point is still several miles away. Unfortunately, the ability to fast travel isn't available right away in The Crew: Motorfest, and it actually takes up some time before you can do so. In this The Crew: Motorfest guide, we talk about how to unlock the ability to fast travel in the game.

How to Unlock Fast Travel in The Crew: Motorfest

The Crew: Motorfest really wants you to get your fill of Hawaii before it allows you to skip sceneries and fast travel to locations you've already visited. To unlock fast travel in The Crew: Motorfest, players have to complete ten playlists. This means going through at least a hundred events since every playlist has about ten or so events to complete before it is thoroughly done. At this point, you'd probably have about a thousand miles in your main vehicle's mileage, honestly speaking, so you'd probably have grown tired of driving from Point A to Point B in the game, no matter how beautifully rendered the environments and locales are.

The decision to unlock fast travel late in the game has been met with both praise and criticism. Some fans claim that this is a novel way to force the player to enjoy the freedom of driving in an open world, explore nooks and crannies, and see most of the world by taking away a feature that would have made them miss a lot of the game's offerings. Meanwhile, some fans claim that they simply don't have the time to drive around the island and would rather just be able to skip the free-roaming parts and head straight to the races.

Do you think it's a good idea to lock the ability to fast travel behind such a tall task?

The Crew Motorfest was released on September 14th, 2023, available on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store).