The ESPY Awards are an annual athletics awards show put on by ESPN. The event has taken place every year since 1993, and it is one of the biggest gatherings of superstars every year in the sports world. After an exciting year in sports, the 2024 ESPYS are expected to be bigger than ever. In this article, we will explain everything that you need to know about the award show.
When and where are the 2024 ESPYS?
This year, the ESPYS will be on Thursday, July 11th at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will take place at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.
In addition to honoring athletes for a number of achievements, The ESPYS' broader goal is to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The charity was founded by coach Jimmy Valvano and ESPN at the first ESPYS in 1993. Since that time, over $200 million has been donated to the cause.
How to watch the ESPYS
The ESPYS are an ESPN production, and it will be broadcast on ABC. You can also stream the event with the ESPN streaming hub or with fuboTV.
Date: July 11 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Dolby Theater — Los Angeles, California
TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)
Who are the nominees?
Best Athlete, Men's Sports:
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels/Los Angeles Dodgers
- Scottie Scheffler, Golf
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Best Athlete, Women's Sports:
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women's Basketball
- Coco Gauff, Tennis
- Nelly Korda, Golf
- A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Best Breakthrough Athlete:
- Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics
- C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
- Juju Watkins, USC Women's Basketball
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Best Record-Breaking Performance:
- Christian McCaffrey scores a touchdown in 17 straight games
- Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record
- Tara VanDeerveer secured 1,203 wins to pass Mike Krzyzewski for the most in NCAA basketball history
- Max Verstappen wins 10th consecutive races
Best Championship Performance:
- 2024 College Football National Championship MVPs Blake Corum and Will Johnson, Michigan
- Kayla Martello, Boston College Women's Lacrosse
- NWSL Championship MVP Midge Purce, NJ/NY Gotham FC
- NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Best Comeback Athlete:
- Simone Biles, Gymnast
- Paige Bueckers, UConn Women's Basketball
- Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
- Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
Best Play:
- Jayda Coleman's game-winner to send Oklahoma to their 4th straight championship (6/4/24)
- Anthony Edwards dunk of the year (3/18/24)
- Alabama scores on 4th and 31 to win the Iron Bowl (11/25/23)
- Lamar Jackson catches his own pass (1/28/24)
Best Team:
- South Carolina, Women's NCAA Basketball
- Kansas City Chiefs, NFL
- Michigan, NCAA Football
- Las Vegas Aces, WNBA
- UConn, NCAA Men's Basketball
- Oklahoma, NCAA Softball
- Florida Panthers, NHL
- Boston Celtics, NBA
- Texas Rangers, MLB
Best College Athlete, Men's Sports
- Jayden Daniels, LSU Football
- Zach Edey, Purdue Men's Basketball
- Ousmane Sylla, Clemson Soccer
- Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame Lacrosse
Best College Athlete, Women's Sports:
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball
- Sarah Franklin, Wisconsin Volleyball
- Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics
- Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse
Best Athlete With A Disability:
- Jaydin Blackwell, World Champion Sprinter
- Ezra Frech, World Champion High Jumper
- Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding Champion
- Oksana Masters, Cross-Country Skier/Hand Cyclist
Best NFL Player:
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Best MLB Player:
- Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
- Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels/Los Angeles Dodgers
- Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
Best NHL Player:
- Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Best NBA Player:
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Best WNBA Player:
- A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
- Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
- Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
Best UFC Fighter:
- Islam Makhachev
- Sean O'Malley
- Alex Pereira
- Zhang Weili
Best Driver:
- Ryan Blaney, NASCAR
- Matt Hagan, NHRA
- Alex Palou, IndyCar
- Max Verstappen, F1
Best Boxer:
- Naoya Inoue
- Oleksandr Usyk
- Terence Crawford
- Seniesa Estrada
Best Soccer Player:
- Aitana Bonmati, Spain
- Naomi Girma, USWNT
- Vinicius Junior, Brazil/Real Madrid
- Kylian Mbappe, France/Real Madrid
Best Golfer:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- Lilia Vu
- Nelly Korda
Best Tennis Player:
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Iga Swiatek
- Coco Gauff
- Novak Djokovic
Who will be presenting the awards?
The 2024 ESPYS will be hosted by tennis legend Serena Williams. There will be several other superstars who help present the awards and bring entertainment value to the broadcast. That list includes athletes ike Draymond Green, Paige Bueckers, Lindsey Vonn, Flau'jae Johnson, Damar Hamlin, Candace Parker, Ryan Blaney, and Allyson Felix, as well as celebrities including GloRilla, Rob Lowe, Nikki Glaser, Quintana Brunson, and Brian Tyree Henry.
Other guests are expected to appear as well. ESPY presenters are known for getting the crowd riled up with the best jokes the sports world has to offer. Everyone listens when Green has something to say, and the sports world is excited to see Glaser again after her incredible performance at the roast of Tom Brady.
There will also be some special honorees. Former NFL safety Steve Gleason will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, and South Carolina Women's Basketball coach Dawn Staley will take home the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Additionally, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will win the Pat Tillman Award for Service.