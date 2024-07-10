The ESPY Awards are an annual athletics awards show put on by ESPN. The event has taken place every year since 1993, and it is one of the biggest gatherings of superstars every year in the sports world. After an exciting year in sports, the 2024 ESPYS are expected to be bigger than ever. In this article, we will explain everything that you need to know about the award show.

When and where are the 2024 ESPYS?

This year, the ESPYS will be on Thursday, July 11th at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will take place at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to honoring athletes for a number of achievements, The ESPYS' broader goal is to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The charity was founded by coach Jimmy Valvano and ESPN at the first ESPYS in 1993. Since that time, over $200 million has been donated to the cause.

How to watch the ESPYS

The ESPYS are an ESPN production, and it will be broadcast on ABC. You can also stream the event with the ESPN streaming hub or with fuboTV.

Date: July 11 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Dolby Theater — Los Angeles, California

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Who are the nominees?

Best Athlete, Men's Sports:

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels/Los Angeles Dodgers

Scottie Scheffler, Golf

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete, Women's Sports:

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women's Basketball

Coco Gauff, Tennis

Nelly Korda, Golf

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete:

Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Juju Watkins, USC Women's Basketball

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Best Record-Breaking Performance:

Christian McCaffrey scores a touchdown in 17 straight games

Caitlin Clark breaks Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record

Tara VanDeerveer secured 1,203 wins to pass Mike Krzyzewski for the most in NCAA basketball history

Max Verstappen wins 10th consecutive races

Best Championship Performance:

2024 College Football National Championship MVPs Blake Corum and Will Johnson, Michigan

Kayla Martello, Boston College Women's Lacrosse

NWSL Championship MVP Midge Purce, NJ/NY Gotham FC

NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Best Comeback Athlete:

Simone Biles, Gymnast

Paige Bueckers, UConn Women's Basketball

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Best Play:

Jayda Coleman's game-winner to send Oklahoma to their 4th straight championship (6/4/24)

Anthony Edwards dunk of the year (3/18/24)

Alabama scores on 4th and 31 to win the Iron Bowl (11/25/23)

Lamar Jackson catches his own pass (1/28/24)

Best Team:

South Carolina, Women's NCAA Basketball

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Michigan, NCAA Football

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

UConn, NCAA Men's Basketball

Oklahoma, NCAA Softball

Florida Panthers, NHL

Boston Celtics, NBA

Texas Rangers, MLB

Best College Athlete, Men's Sports

Jayden Daniels, LSU Football

Zach Edey, Purdue Men's Basketball

Ousmane Sylla, Clemson Soccer

Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame Lacrosse

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports:

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball

Sarah Franklin, Wisconsin Volleyball

Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics

Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse

Best Athlete With A Disability:

Jaydin Blackwell, World Champion Sprinter

Ezra Frech, World Champion High Jumper

Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding Champion

Oksana Masters, Cross-Country Skier/Hand Cyclist

Best NFL Player:

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Best MLB Player:

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels/Los Angeles Dodgers

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Best NHL Player:

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best NBA Player:

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Best WNBA Player:

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Best UFC Fighter:

Islam Makhachev

Sean O'Malley

Alex Pereira

Zhang Weili

Best Driver:

Ryan Blaney, NASCAR

Matt Hagan, NHRA

Alex Palou, IndyCar

Max Verstappen, F1

Best Boxer:

Naoya Inoue

Oleksandr Usyk

Terence Crawford

Seniesa Estrada

Best Soccer Player:

Aitana Bonmati, Spain

Naomi Girma, USWNT

Vinicius Junior, Brazil/Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe, France/Real Madrid

Best Golfer:

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Lilia Vu

Nelly Korda

Best Tennis Player:

Carlos Alcaraz

Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff

Novak Djokovic

Who will be presenting the awards?

The 2024 ESPYS will be hosted by tennis legend Serena Williams. There will be several other superstars who help present the awards and bring entertainment value to the broadcast. That list includes athletes ike Draymond Green, Paige Bueckers, Lindsey Vonn, Flau'jae Johnson, Damar Hamlin, Candace Parker, Ryan Blaney, and Allyson Felix, as well as celebrities including GloRilla, Rob Lowe, Nikki Glaser, Quintana Brunson, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Other guests are expected to appear as well. ESPY presenters are known for getting the crowd riled up with the best jokes the sports world has to offer. Everyone listens when Green has something to say, and the sports world is excited to see Glaser again after her incredible performance at the roast of Tom Brady.

There will also be some special honorees. Former NFL safety Steve Gleason will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, and South Carolina Women's Basketball coach Dawn Staley will take home the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Additionally, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will win the Pat Tillman Award for Service.