Injuries and pitching have been major concerns for the Colorado Rockies in recent seasons, and unfortunately, both of those issues are still prevalent heading into the 2024 campaign, which means it might be another long season for the Rockies. Historically, Colorado could always fall back on elite hitting at a mile above sea level, but even that isn't a guarantee in 2024.
The Rockies will want to prove everyone wrong and compete in a competitive National League West division, though. They have a handful of exciting young players on their roster, so let's see how you can tune in and watch their regular season action.
Rockies 2024 season preview
Before the regular season even started, the injury bug already hit the Rockies hard. The team already had questionable pitching depth, and now they will be without Antonio Senzatela and German Marquez for extended periods of time. Senzatela will likely miss all of 2024, and Marquez will miss a good chunk of it, meaning Colorado will have to find a way to get by without their top two starting pitchers.
Both guys are rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but they aren't the only players that Rockies fans have to worry about when it comes to injuries. Charlie Blackmon is one of the greatest players in franchise history, but at 38 years old, it has been a struggle for him to stay healthy in recent seasons.
Additionally, Kris Bryant has struggled to stay healthy in his first two seasons with the Rockies. The former MVP was the team's big free agent addition in 2022, but his tenure with the Rockies has been underwhelming. This is likely a rebuilding year for Colorado, but the team still needs their star player to start proving that the deal they gave him was worth their while.
The youth is what is exciting about Colorado this season. Brenton Doyle, Nolan Jones, and Ezequiel Tovar are some of the young bucks with MLB-level experience that look like building blocks for the team, but a number of the Rockies top prospects will likely debut this year, too.
Youth doesn't usually lead to wins right away, though, and wins are going to be hard to come by, considering the state of the team's pitching rotation. With Senzatela and Marquez hurt, Kyle Freeland will be the team's ace, but there isn't much talent behind him.
Cal Quantrill, Austin Gomber, and Dakota Hudson are some of the names filling out the starting rotation for Colorado. Last season, the team was dead last in team ERA, and given the injuries they are already dealing with here, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them finish in a similar spot in 2024.
How to watch Rockies without cable
While the Rockies are rebuilding, they do have some exciting pieces that make them worth watching. Doyle is pure entertainment as an elite defensive center fielder, Jones has the makings of a star, and you shouldn't count out a great season from Blackmon or Bryant. If you are a fan looking to watch the Rockies, you can do it on Rockies.TV.
DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming platform that offers Rockies.TV, which means that fuboTV won't have access to streaming the Rockies' regional sports network. The team will have a few nationally televised games, but unfortunately, they are few and far between.
National television schedule
- April 1 @ Chicago Cubs: 12:20 p.m. MT – MLBN
- April 5 vs. Tampa Bay Rays: 2:10 p.m. MT – MLBN
- April 24 vs. San Diego Padres: 6:40 p.m. MT – MLBN