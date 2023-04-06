Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The 2023 Masters is officially underway at Augusta, with the golf’s best players battling it out for the Green Jacket at the end of 72 holes. The first round has already begun on Thursday, with all eyes on Tiger Woods, who continues to find his form after the scary car accident in 2021.

Below, we’ll lay out how to watch Woods at The Masters, including schedule, start time, live stream, and TV channel.

How to watch Tiger Woods at 2023 Masters

Woods is in the midst of his first round, which started at 10:18 AM ET. He’s in a group with Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland. The five-time champ is two over after eight holes.

For a live stream, you can watch Tiger on the CBS Sports App or CBSSports.com. If you have a Paramount+ subscription, it’s also available there.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for TV, ESPN and the Golf Channel will be broadcasting The Masters at Augusta National and most notably, Woods’ opening round.

This is Tiger Woods’ 25th appearance at the prestigious tournament in Georgia, having won his very first title at the tender age of 21 back in 1997. At 43, he captured another in 2019 in historic fashion. No one is expecting Woods to do much at the 2023 edition considering all that he’s gone through over the last couple of years, but anything is possible.

Getting back on track in this first round will be crucial for the days ahead. This is just his second professional tournament of the year thus far.

Stay tuned for more news on Tiger Woods at Augusta National as well.