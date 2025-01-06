Finally, Marvel's Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged.

TMZ reports that Holland and Zendaya are officially engaged. According to a source close to them, Holland proposed sometime between Christmas and New Year's. They described him “dropping to one knee in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya's family homes in the United States.”

However, her family was reportedly not present for the proposal. The moment went down with just Holland and Zendaya and was truly “intimate,” as the source said.

This comes after Zendaya was seen wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. Don't expect more details regarding a wedding coming soon, though.

Per TMZ's source, they are waiting for their busy Hollywood schedules to calm down before planning a wedding. TMZ was told that “it will be a bit before they dip into wedding planning.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya, engaged at last

Holland and Zendaya have been dating since 2021. They began dating after starring in Marvel's Spider-Man movies. Their first project together was 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

They have since remained a private couple. While they have been seen going on dates in public, their relationship has mostly been kept under wraps.

Their engagement comes soon after Holland discussed his future in a recent interview. He recently said that he would retire from acting after having kids. Now that he is engaged to Zendaya, it appears they are planning on spending their lives with each other.

On several occasions, the internet has speculated that the two were engaged. In 2023, Zendaya donned what appeared to be a ring on her finger. However, it was not an engagement ring, despite internet speculation.

Congratulations to the young couple. They are two of Hollywood's biggest stars and have continued their success in their personal lives.

Coming up, the two will appear in the upcoming Spider-Man 4 for the MCU. Their characters also date in the movies, but the ending of No Way Home left their relationship in flux.

Peter Parker (Holland) uses Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell to make the world forget about himself and Spider-Man. That means his girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya), and his best friend Ned, (Jacob Batalon), forgot who he is.

The fourth Spider-Man movie will undoubtedly deal with the ramifications of that. Peter is now on his own doing crime-fighting, but he will likely be led back to MJ one way or another.